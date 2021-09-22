Using an unusual procedure, Supreme Court further extends redistricting deadlines

The Supreme Court today granted in part the CitizensRedistricting Commission motion, filed a month ago, to further extend the constitutional and statutory deadlines to release for public comment and to then certify and approve Congressional, state legislative, and Board of Equalization district maps for the 2022 election. The extensions are a bit shorter than the Commission asked for, however.
