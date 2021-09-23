Office of the Governor: Airport screeners needed at all state airports Incentive bonuses for existing employees and new hires

HONOLULU – The State of Hawaiʻi needs 100 airport screeners to serve on the frontlines at airports across the state. Screeners will greet transpacific and international travelers and crewmembers, and assist in verifying Safe Travel requirements for all incoming travelers.

Screeners are needed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oʻahu, the Hilo and Kona International Airports on Hawaiʻi Island, Kahului Airport on Maui, and Līhuʻe Airport on Kauaʻi.

From now through December 2021, all airport screening employees will receive an incentive bonus of $300 to $400 monthly. This includes all existing and newly hired employees. The bonus expires on Dec. 25, 2021.

Screeners must have the following minimum qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent

Customer service experience or a combination of education and experience

Fluency in English, both verbal and written

Minimum of 18 years old

Ability to work flexible shifts – weekends, evenings, holidays

Ability to adjust to changing schedules

Ability to interact professionally with all individuals – passengers, vendors, agents, clients, etc.

Basic iPhone, iPad and computer skills

The state is using federal covid-relief funds to contract with Roberts Hawaiʻi through the end of the year to oversee the Safe Travels program at Hawaiʻi’s airports. The contract is renewable as needed.

For more information and to apply, please visit Robertshawaii.com or call 808-539-9414.

For PHOTOS of airport screeners click here.

