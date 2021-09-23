Gov. fills Court of Appeals vacancy

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed attorney Katherine Anne Wray of Albuquerque to the New Mexico Court of Appeals.

“Ms. Wray is an accomplished attorney and outstanding human being who will uphold the laws of New Mexico with honor and integrity,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “She has the broad respect of her colleagues in the field and extensive experience, and I am grateful for her willingness to step up and serve the people of our state in this role.”

Wray, originally from Honolulu, graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2007 and was admitted to the state bar the same year. She has worked for years in private practice, most recently at Wray Law, PC, and as a contractor for the Second Judicial District Court.

Wray fills the appeals court vacancy left by the governor’s appointment of Briana Zamora to the state Supreme Court.

Wray was recommended by the New Mexico Court of Appeals Judicial Nominating Commission.