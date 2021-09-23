Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,536 in the last 365 days.

Gov. fills Court of Appeals vacancy

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed attorney Katherine Anne Wray of Albuquerque to the New Mexico Court of Appeals.

“Ms. Wray is an accomplished attorney and outstanding human being who will uphold the laws of New Mexico with honor and integrity,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “She has the broad respect of her colleagues in the field and extensive experience, and I am grateful for her willingness to step up and serve the people of our state in this role.”

Wray, originally from Honolulu, graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2007 and was admitted to the state bar the same year. She has worked for years in private practice, most recently at Wray Law, PC, and as a contractor for the Second Judicial District Court.

Wray fills the appeals court vacancy left by the governor’s appointment of Briana Zamora to the state Supreme Court.

Wray was recommended by the New Mexico Court of Appeals Judicial Nominating Commission.

You just read:

Gov. fills Court of Appeals vacancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.