Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,536 in the last 365 days.

Baker-Polito Administration Awards Almost $3 Million in Grants to Help Farms Mitigate Impacts of Climate Change  

Organization

City

County

Award

Project Type

FY22 Climate Smart Agriculture Program (CSAP): Part 1-Adaption & Mitigation

Antes Farm

Conway

Franklin County

$16,000.00

No-Till Drill

Bay-Breeze, Inc.

Westport

Bristol County

$18,000.00

(2) 4 Stroke-Engines

Bree-Z-Knoll Farm, LLC

Leyden

Franklin County

$50,000.00

Dairy Barn Modifications - Fans, Side-Wall Curtains, Waterers

Bridgmont Farm

Westhampton

Hampshire County

$31,520.00

No-Till Drill

Brookfield Farm

Amherst

Hampshire County

$11,638.00

Well; Irrigation

Davidian's Farm Market, LLC

Northborough

Worcester County

$30,800.00

No-Till Drill

Edgewood Bogs, LLC

Carver

Plymouth County

$20,750.00

(9) Automated Irrigation Systems

Fletcher Farm

Southampton

Hampshire County

$25,920.00

Manure Spreader

Foxtrot Farm, LLC

Shelburne Falls

Franklin County

$29,200.00

Riparian Buffer with Perennial Crops

Gianetti's U-Pick Blueberries

Franklin

Norfolk County

$25,400.00

Drip Irrigation

Great Falls Aquaculture, LLC

Turners Falls

Franklin County

$50,000.00

Nitrate Reduction System

Hickory Lane Farm

North Brookfield

Worcester County

$18,240.00

No-Till Drill

Idyllvale Farm

Littleton

Middlesex County

$25,400.00

No-Till Drill

Johnny Putt Farm

Littleton

Middlesex County

$1,335.00

Small Scale No-Till Equipment

Krochmal Farms, LLC

Tewksbury

Middlesex County

$50,000.00

No-Till Drill

Littleton Community Farm, LLC

Littleton

Middlesex County

$3,120.00

BCS Spreader/Chipper

Magical Plants

Huntington

Hampshire County

$5,719.00

Irrigation; Flame Weeder; Power Harrow

Mayval Farm

Westhampton

Hampshire County

$36,300.00

Manure Spreader

Medway Community Farm, Inc.

Medway

Norfolk County

$21,519.00

Irrigation

Mills River Cranberry Co.

Marstons Mills

Barnstable County

$40,700.00

Flood Pump

New Entry Sustainable Farming Project

Boston

Suffolk County

$28,000.00

Field Drainage

Newton Community Farm, Inc.

Newton

Middlesex County

$7,670.00

Roller Crimper; Moveable High Tunnel; Vacuum Seeder; Push Seeder; Transplanter

Ogonowski Farm

Dracut

Middlesex County

$48,130.00

Roller-Crimper; Field Drainage

Pomeroy Farm, LLC

Westfield

Hampden County

$32,960.00

No-Till Drill

Rock Village Farm, LLC

Middleboro

Plymouth County

$50,000.00

Tailwater Recovery Pump

Tangerini Farm, LLC

Millis

Norfolk County

$28,320.00

Compost Spreader

Two Mamas Farm

Cummington

Hampshire County

$18,929.00

Expansion of Maple Operation

Vollinger Farm

Haydenville

Hampshire County

$46,530.00

Manure Storage

Walnut Lane, LLC

Dudley

Worcester County

$41,500.00

Well;Waterers

Webster Cranberry, LLC

Norwell

Plymouth County

$11,200.00

(2) Automated Irrigation Systems

William J. Morrison Cranberries

Middleboro

Plymouth County

$25,200.00

Irrigation pump; automated irrigation

FY22 Climate Smart Agriculture Program (CSAP): Part 2: Energy

Chase Hill Farm

Warwick

Franklin County

$49,500.00

12.6kW Ground Mounted Photovoltaic System w/Battery Backup

Elliot Farm, LLC

Lakeville

Plymouth County

$44,890.00

20.16kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System w/battery back-up

Little Leaf Farms, LLC

Devens

Middlesex County

$50,000.00

Variable Frequency Drive Air Cooled Chiller

Windy Hill Farm Sugarhouse

Worthington

Hampshire County

$21,345.00

Evaporator

Farmer Matt

New Braintree

Worcester County

$40,000.00

PV Expansion with Battery Back-up

Chestnut Mountain Tree Farm

Northampton

Hampshire County

$4,000.00

Evaporator

Medway Community Farm, Inc.

Medway

Norfolk County

$40,576.00

22.1kW Ground Mounted Photovoltaic System

Newton Community Farm, Inc.

Newton

Middlesex County

$49,340.00

10.1kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System with battery back up

Sweet Morning Farm, LLC

Leyden

Franklin County

$22,809.00

8.16kW Tracking Photovoltaic System

Greenagers, Inc.

South Egremont

Berkshire County

$49,460.00

12.77kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System/ battery backup; Root Zone Heating

Farmer Daves, LLC

Dracut

Middlesex County

$49,142.00

Electric Irrigation Pump

The Kitchen Garden, LLC

Sunderland

Franklin County

$40,000.00

15.3kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System w/Battery Back-up

Moors End Farm, LLC

Nantucket

Nantucket County

$50,000.00

32.64kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System

William J. Gould Associates, Inc.

Monterey

Berkshire County

$40,173.00

Dairy Creamery EE Improvements

North Hadley Sugar Shack, LLC

Hadley

Hampshire County

$43,680.00

Commercial Freezer

Four Town Farm, Inc.

Seekonk

Bristol County

$9,400.00

13.6kW Ground Mounted Photovoltaic System

We Grow Microgreens, LLC

Roslindale

Suffolk County

$47,140.00

Ground Fridges

Ogonowski Family Farm

Dracut

Middlesex County

$20,560.00

Battery Storage for Mobile Refrigeration

Rising Star Equestrian Center

Medway

Norfolk County

$40,000.00

15.84kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System

Valley View Farm

Topsfield

Essex County

$18,995.00

Bulk Tank; HVAC & Freezer Replacement

M. Huberman, Inc.

Saugus

Essex County

$18,990.00

Re-Glazing Greenhouse

FY22 Stewardship Assistance and Restoration Program (SARA)

Grindstone Mountain Farm

Southampton

Hampshire County

$22,780.00

Repair drainage to correct erosion & flooding, reseed fields

Hughes

Oakham

Worcester County

$35,000.00

Reclaim field edges

Jackson Realty Trust

Leominster

Worcester County

$34,212.50

Reclaim field edges & abandoned field

Low Places Ranch LLC

Lunenburg

Worcester County

$24,281.95

Reclaim field edges

Pine Hill Orchards

Colrain

Franklin County

$16,160.00

Repair storm damaged farm roads & drainage

Gidley Farm

Dartmouth

Bristol County

$12,580.00

Reclaim field edges, repair field access

Fletcher Farm

Southampton

Hampshire County

$35,000.00

Drainage and erosion control system to restore hay land

FY22 Agricultural Composting Improvement Program (ACIP)

Grey Barn Farm Enterprises Farm

Chilmark

Dukes County

$51,375

Grey Barn Farm Enterprises Farm will use this award towards the purchase of a compost windrow turner and windrow covers.

Olde Dartmouth Farm

South Dartmouth

Bristol County

$24,000

Olde Dartmouth Farm will use this award for the purchase of a compost spreader.

Churchill Stables

Bedford

Middlesex County

$27,771

Churchill Stables will use this award for the purchase of a compost windrow turner, windrow cover, and a compost pad. 

Copicut Farms LLC

North Dartmouth

Bristol County

$11,610

Copicut Farms, LLC will use this award for the purchase of compost screening equipment, bagger, and compost pad.

Mycoterra Farm

South Deerfield

Franklin County

$70,000

Mycoterra Farm will use this award for the purchase of an in-vessel composting system.

FY22 Urban Agriculture Grant

Just Roots

Greenfield

Franklin County

$42,512

This award will be applied to year-round production infrastructure improvements to increase capacity. The completed project will provide greater equitable food access to low-income constituents.

Urban Farming Institute

Boston

Suffolk County

$6981.65

The award will be used for improving efficiencies on UFI's five farm sites, purchase of specific tools for pest management and production, as well as soil amendments, which will result in increased production.

Wellesley College

Wellesley

Norfolk County

$6,194

Wellesley College's Environmental Geochemistry Lab will partner with two local, nonprofit farms to pilot a study aimed at reducing the burden of fugitive lead in compost. The results from this study have the potential to address high lead soil in urban settings and beyond.

We Grow Microgreens

Boston

Suffolk County

$50,000

Funding will be utilized for the production expansion of the site (materials and labor), including the season extension infrastructure for the farm.

Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation

Boston

Suffolk County

$28,275

The award will be utilized to expand production space with the purchase of materials, site clearing, and provide operational improvements for their growing farm site.

The Food Project

Boston

Suffolk County

$25,041

The Food Project will build multi-season farmers' market, expanding their direct sales and creating new selling opportunities for other farmers during the Spring and Winter seasons.

Charlestown Sprouts

Charlestown

Suffolk County

$15,000

Funding will be utilized for much needed soil and soil amendments, as well as compost tumblers.

City of Salem

Salem

Essex County

$11,940

The City of Salem and partner organizations will utilize the funding for infrastructure improvements at Mack Park Farm. They will purchase a walk-in cooler and shelving as well as a water catchment system.

 

Groundwork Southcoast

New Bedford

Bristol County

$14,486

This organization will use funding for the continued expansion of its recently established community garden. The build out will provide growing plots for 100 families once complete.

 

City of Melrose

Melrose

Middlesex County

$9,607

The City of Melrose will use this award to build on its successful expansion efforts, providing much needed growing space for Melrose residents.

FY22 Buy Local Grant

Berkshire Grown

Great Barrington

Berkshire County

$90,528.73

Support the Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Markets, provide technical assistance for SNAP/ HIP vendors and shoppers, and facilitate farmer-to-farmer mentoring support.

Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod

Barnstable

Barnstable County

$99,996.84

In collaboration with Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and multiple partners, BFBLCC will promote locally grown land and sea products that enhance the local food system, its farmers, and farmers’ markets, and address the critical need of demographic groups experiencing food insecurity. 

Central Mass Grown

Worcester

Worcester County

$98,816.00

Will execute four programs in support of the agricultural community of Worcester County.  Each project will strengthen the growing ‘Buy Local’ movement and increase cash sales of our farmers while furthering several of the initiatives within the Local Food Action Plan. 

CISA

South Deerfield

Franklin County

$100,000.00

Marketing that will highlight shopping at local farms through paid advertising, videos, articles, and social media; offering a toolkit to help farms better market themselves; and supporting farms by showcasing how local farms work together to support the local economy.

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society

West Tisbury

Dukes County

$37,901.00

MVAS will assist in expanding the market for local farmers and advance islanders and visitor’s knowledge of the importance of agriculture to economy of Martha's Vineyard. Will expand and enhance marketing for all local farms and farms stands including aquaculture farms and the West Tisbury Farmer's Market that have had a difficult year due to the pandemic.

Northeast Harvest

Topsfield

Essex County

$97,978.00

Will promote, support, and strengthen local agriculture in the following ways: print local food guide, print pick-your-own pocket brochures/cards, purchase branded paper bags, enhance information about fish and seafood, outreach, and support for the Buy Local State-wide Mobile App, continue social media, and host annual agricultural conference.

 

Southeastern Massachusetts Agricultural Partnership

South Dartmouth

Bristol County

$99,041.80

Work with partners to increase promotion of local farms, support livestock production, promote and support local fiber farms, promote local agricultural farms and festivals, and regional aquaculture production.  This grant will also support education and technical assistance for regional farmers with a focus on established wholesale farmers and continue to promote and support farms and farmers markets accepting HIP/SNAP and FMNP coupons.

Sustainable Business Network

Cambridge

Middlesex County

$70,791.00

Will increase sales, raise awareness of locally grown and produced foods in MA and New England states and increase the collaboration between the Buy Local organizations and other key players in the local food movement. The program features the promotion and management of the Eat Local MA mobile app, the Boston Local Food Festival, and the Massachusetts Eat local Month campaign.

Sustainable Cape

Truro

Barnstable County

$43,387.00

The overarching goal of the ‘Harvester Highlights – Buy Direct!’ campaign is to increase direct to consumer sales for Barnstable County farmers and fishermen via a comprehensive community initiative to share information on local food access via a broad consortium of regional partners while strengthening our Farmers’ Market Coalition and individual farmers markets’ ability to accept nutrition incentives.

You just read:

Baker-Polito Administration Awards Almost $3 Million in Grants to Help Farms Mitigate Impacts of Climate Change  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.