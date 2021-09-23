Baker-Polito Administration Awards Almost $3 Million in Grants to Help Farms Mitigate Impacts of Climate Change
Organization
City
County
Award
Project Type
FY22 Climate Smart Agriculture Program (CSAP): Part 1-Adaption & Mitigation
Antes Farm
Conway
Franklin County
$16,000.00
No-Till Drill
Bay-Breeze, Inc.
Westport
Bristol County
$18,000.00
(2) 4 Stroke-Engines
Bree-Z-Knoll Farm, LLC
Leyden
Franklin County
$50,000.00
Dairy Barn Modifications - Fans, Side-Wall Curtains, Waterers
Bridgmont Farm
Westhampton
Hampshire County
$31,520.00
No-Till Drill
Brookfield Farm
Amherst
Hampshire County
$11,638.00
Well; Irrigation
Davidian's Farm Market, LLC
Northborough
Worcester County
$30,800.00
No-Till Drill
Edgewood Bogs, LLC
Carver
Plymouth County
$20,750.00
(9) Automated Irrigation Systems
Fletcher Farm
Southampton
Hampshire County
$25,920.00
Manure Spreader
Foxtrot Farm, LLC
Shelburne Falls
Franklin County
$29,200.00
Riparian Buffer with Perennial Crops
Gianetti's U-Pick Blueberries
Franklin
Norfolk County
$25,400.00
Drip Irrigation
Great Falls Aquaculture, LLC
Turners Falls
Franklin County
$50,000.00
Nitrate Reduction System
Hickory Lane Farm
North Brookfield
Worcester County
$18,240.00
No-Till Drill
Idyllvale Farm
Littleton
Middlesex County
$25,400.00
No-Till Drill
Johnny Putt Farm
Littleton
Middlesex County
$1,335.00
Small Scale No-Till Equipment
Krochmal Farms, LLC
Tewksbury
Middlesex County
$50,000.00
No-Till Drill
Littleton Community Farm, LLC
Littleton
Middlesex County
$3,120.00
BCS Spreader/Chipper
Magical Plants
Huntington
Hampshire County
$5,719.00
Irrigation; Flame Weeder; Power Harrow
Mayval Farm
Westhampton
Hampshire County
$36,300.00
Manure Spreader
Medway Community Farm, Inc.
Medway
Norfolk County
$21,519.00
Irrigation
Mills River Cranberry Co.
Marstons Mills
Barnstable County
$40,700.00
Flood Pump
New Entry Sustainable Farming Project
Boston
Suffolk County
$28,000.00
Field Drainage
Newton Community Farm, Inc.
Newton
Middlesex County
$7,670.00
Roller Crimper; Moveable High Tunnel; Vacuum Seeder; Push Seeder; Transplanter
Ogonowski Farm
Dracut
Middlesex County
$48,130.00
Roller-Crimper; Field Drainage
Pomeroy Farm, LLC
Westfield
Hampden County
$32,960.00
No-Till Drill
Rock Village Farm, LLC
Middleboro
Plymouth County
$50,000.00
Tailwater Recovery Pump
Tangerini Farm, LLC
Millis
Norfolk County
$28,320.00
Compost Spreader
Two Mamas Farm
Cummington
Hampshire County
$18,929.00
Expansion of Maple Operation
Vollinger Farm
Haydenville
Hampshire County
$46,530.00
Manure Storage
Walnut Lane, LLC
Dudley
Worcester County
$41,500.00
Well;Waterers
Webster Cranberry, LLC
Norwell
Plymouth County
$11,200.00
(2) Automated Irrigation Systems
William J. Morrison Cranberries
Middleboro
Plymouth County
$25,200.00
Irrigation pump; automated irrigation
FY22 Climate Smart Agriculture Program (CSAP): Part 2: Energy
Chase Hill Farm
Warwick
Franklin County
$49,500.00
12.6kW Ground Mounted Photovoltaic System w/Battery Backup
Elliot Farm, LLC
Lakeville
Plymouth County
$44,890.00
20.16kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System w/battery back-up
Little Leaf Farms, LLC
Devens
Middlesex County
$50,000.00
Variable Frequency Drive Air Cooled Chiller
Windy Hill Farm Sugarhouse
Worthington
Hampshire County
$21,345.00
Evaporator
Farmer Matt
New Braintree
Worcester County
$40,000.00
PV Expansion with Battery Back-up
Chestnut Mountain Tree Farm
Northampton
Hampshire County
$4,000.00
Evaporator
Medway Community Farm, Inc.
Medway
Norfolk County
$40,576.00
22.1kW Ground Mounted Photovoltaic System
Newton Community Farm, Inc.
Newton
Middlesex County
$49,340.00
10.1kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System with battery back up
Sweet Morning Farm, LLC
Leyden
Franklin County
$22,809.00
8.16kW Tracking Photovoltaic System
Greenagers, Inc.
South Egremont
Berkshire County
$49,460.00
12.77kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System/ battery backup; Root Zone Heating
Farmer Daves, LLC
Dracut
Middlesex County
$49,142.00
Electric Irrigation Pump
The Kitchen Garden, LLC
Sunderland
Franklin County
$40,000.00
15.3kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System w/Battery Back-up
Moors End Farm, LLC
Nantucket
Nantucket County
$50,000.00
32.64kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System
William J. Gould Associates, Inc.
Monterey
Berkshire County
$40,173.00
Dairy Creamery EE Improvements
North Hadley Sugar Shack, LLC
Hadley
Hampshire County
$43,680.00
Commercial Freezer
Four Town Farm, Inc.
Seekonk
Bristol County
$9,400.00
13.6kW Ground Mounted Photovoltaic System
We Grow Microgreens, LLC
Roslindale
Suffolk County
$47,140.00
Ground Fridges
Ogonowski Family Farm
Dracut
Middlesex County
$20,560.00
Battery Storage for Mobile Refrigeration
Rising Star Equestrian Center
Medway
Norfolk County
$40,000.00
15.84kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System
Valley View Farm
Topsfield
Essex County
$18,995.00
Bulk Tank; HVAC & Freezer Replacement
M. Huberman, Inc.
Saugus
Essex County
$18,990.00
Re-Glazing Greenhouse
FY22 Stewardship Assistance and Restoration Program (SARA)
Grindstone Mountain Farm
Southampton
Hampshire County
$22,780.00
Repair drainage to correct erosion & flooding, reseed fields
Hughes
Oakham
Worcester County
$35,000.00
Reclaim field edges
Jackson Realty Trust
Leominster
Worcester County
$34,212.50
Reclaim field edges & abandoned field
Low Places Ranch LLC
Lunenburg
Worcester County
$24,281.95
Reclaim field edges
Pine Hill Orchards
Colrain
Franklin County
$16,160.00
Repair storm damaged farm roads & drainage
Gidley Farm
Dartmouth
Bristol County
$12,580.00
Reclaim field edges, repair field access
Fletcher Farm
Southampton
Hampshire County
$35,000.00
Drainage and erosion control system to restore hay land
FY22 Agricultural Composting Improvement Program (ACIP)
Grey Barn Farm Enterprises Farm
Chilmark
Dukes County
$51,375
Grey Barn Farm Enterprises Farm will use this award towards the purchase of a compost windrow turner and windrow covers.
Olde Dartmouth Farm
South Dartmouth
Bristol County
$24,000
Olde Dartmouth Farm will use this award for the purchase of a compost spreader.
Churchill Stables
Bedford
Middlesex County
$27,771
Churchill Stables will use this award for the purchase of a compost windrow turner, windrow cover, and a compost pad.
Copicut Farms LLC
North Dartmouth
Bristol County
$11,610
Copicut Farms, LLC will use this award for the purchase of compost screening equipment, bagger, and compost pad.
Mycoterra Farm
South Deerfield
Franklin County
$70,000
Mycoterra Farm will use this award for the purchase of an in-vessel composting system.
FY22 Urban Agriculture Grant
Just Roots
Greenfield
Franklin County
$42,512
This award will be applied to year-round production infrastructure improvements to increase capacity. The completed project will provide greater equitable food access to low-income constituents.
Urban Farming Institute
Boston
Suffolk County
$6981.65
The award will be used for improving efficiencies on UFI's five farm sites, purchase of specific tools for pest management and production, as well as soil amendments, which will result in increased production.
Wellesley College
Wellesley
Norfolk County
$6,194
Wellesley College's Environmental Geochemistry Lab will partner with two local, nonprofit farms to pilot a study aimed at reducing the burden of fugitive lead in compost. The results from this study have the potential to address high lead soil in urban settings and beyond.
We Grow Microgreens
Boston
Suffolk County
$50,000
Funding will be utilized for the production expansion of the site (materials and labor), including the season extension infrastructure for the farm.
Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation
Boston
Suffolk County
$28,275
The award will be utilized to expand production space with the purchase of materials, site clearing, and provide operational improvements for their growing farm site.
The Food Project
Boston
Suffolk County
$25,041
The Food Project will build multi-season farmers' market, expanding their direct sales and creating new selling opportunities for other farmers during the Spring and Winter seasons.
Charlestown Sprouts
Charlestown
Suffolk County
$15,000
Funding will be utilized for much needed soil and soil amendments, as well as compost tumblers.
City of Salem
Salem
Essex County
$11,940
The City of Salem and partner organizations will utilize the funding for infrastructure improvements at Mack Park Farm. They will purchase a walk-in cooler and shelving as well as a water catchment system.
Groundwork Southcoast
New Bedford
Bristol County
$14,486
This organization will use funding for the continued expansion of its recently established community garden. The build out will provide growing plots for 100 families once complete.
City of Melrose
Melrose
Middlesex County
$9,607
The City of Melrose will use this award to build on its successful expansion efforts, providing much needed growing space for Melrose residents.
FY22 Buy Local Grant
Berkshire Grown
Great Barrington
Berkshire County
$90,528.73
Support the Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Markets, provide technical assistance for SNAP/ HIP vendors and shoppers, and facilitate farmer-to-farmer mentoring support.
Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod
Barnstable
Barnstable County
$99,996.84
In collaboration with Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and multiple partners, BFBLCC will promote locally grown land and sea products that enhance the local food system, its farmers, and farmers’ markets, and address the critical need of demographic groups experiencing food insecurity.
Central Mass Grown
Worcester
Worcester County
$98,816.00
Will execute four programs in support of the agricultural community of Worcester County. Each project will strengthen the growing ‘Buy Local’ movement and increase cash sales of our farmers while furthering several of the initiatives within the Local Food Action Plan.
CISA
South Deerfield
Franklin County
$100,000.00
Marketing that will highlight shopping at local farms through paid advertising, videos, articles, and social media; offering a toolkit to help farms better market themselves; and supporting farms by showcasing how local farms work together to support the local economy.
Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society
West Tisbury
Dukes County
$37,901.00
MVAS will assist in expanding the market for local farmers and advance islanders and visitor’s knowledge of the importance of agriculture to economy of Martha's Vineyard. Will expand and enhance marketing for all local farms and farms stands including aquaculture farms and the West Tisbury Farmer's Market that have had a difficult year due to the pandemic.
Northeast Harvest
Topsfield
Essex County
$97,978.00
Will promote, support, and strengthen local agriculture in the following ways: print local food guide, print pick-your-own pocket brochures/cards, purchase branded paper bags, enhance information about fish and seafood, outreach, and support for the Buy Local State-wide Mobile App, continue social media, and host annual agricultural conference.
Southeastern Massachusetts Agricultural Partnership
South Dartmouth
Bristol County
$99,041.80
Work with partners to increase promotion of local farms, support livestock production, promote and support local fiber farms, promote local agricultural farms and festivals, and regional aquaculture production. This grant will also support education and technical assistance for regional farmers with a focus on established wholesale farmers and continue to promote and support farms and farmers markets accepting HIP/SNAP and FMNP coupons.
Sustainable Business Network
Cambridge
Middlesex County
$70,791.00
Will increase sales, raise awareness of locally grown and produced foods in MA and New England states and increase the collaboration between the Buy Local organizations and other key players in the local food movement. The program features the promotion and management of the Eat Local MA mobile app, the Boston Local Food Festival, and the Massachusetts Eat local Month campaign.
Sustainable Cape
Truro
Barnstable County
$43,387.00
The overarching goal of the ‘Harvester Highlights – Buy Direct!’ campaign is to increase direct to consumer sales for Barnstable County farmers and fishermen via a comprehensive community initiative to share information on local food access via a broad consortium of regional partners while strengthening our Farmers’ Market Coalition and individual farmers markets’ ability to accept nutrition incentives.