Baker-Polito Administration Awards Almost $3 Million in Grants to Help Farms Mitigate Impacts of Climate Change  

Organization City County Award Project Type

FY22 Climate Smart Agriculture Program (CSAP): Part 1-Adaption & Mitigation

Antes Farm Conway Franklin County $16,000.00 No-Till Drill

Bay-Breeze, Inc. Westport Bristol County $18,000.00 (2) 4 Stroke-Engines

Bree-Z-Knoll Farm, LLC Leyden Franklin County $50,000.00 Dairy Barn Modifications - Fans, Side-Wall Curtains, Waterers

Bridgmont Farm Westhampton Hampshire County $31,520.00 No-Till Drill

Brookfield Farm Amherst Hampshire County $11,638.00 Well; Irrigation

Davidian's Farm Market, LLC Northborough Worcester County $30,800.00 No-Till Drill

Edgewood Bogs, LLC Carver Plymouth County $20,750.00 (9) Automated Irrigation Systems

Fletcher Farm Southampton Hampshire County $25,920.00 Manure Spreader

Foxtrot Farm, LLC Shelburne Falls Franklin County $29,200.00 Riparian Buffer with Perennial Crops

Gianetti's U-Pick Blueberries Franklin Norfolk County $25,400.00 Drip Irrigation

Great Falls Aquaculture, LLC Turners Falls Franklin County $50,000.00 Nitrate Reduction System

Hickory Lane Farm North Brookfield Worcester County $18,240.00 No-Till Drill

Idyllvale Farm Littleton Middlesex County $25,400.00 No-Till Drill

Johnny Putt Farm Littleton Middlesex County $1,335.00 Small Scale No-Till Equipment

Krochmal Farms, LLC Tewksbury Middlesex County $50,000.00 No-Till Drill

Littleton Community Farm, LLC Littleton Middlesex County $3,120.00 BCS Spreader/Chipper

Magical Plants Huntington Hampshire County $5,719.00 Irrigation; Flame Weeder; Power Harrow

Mayval Farm Westhampton Hampshire County $36,300.00 Manure Spreader

Medway Community Farm, Inc. Medway Norfolk County $21,519.00 Irrigation

Mills River Cranberry Co. Marstons Mills Barnstable County $40,700.00 Flood Pump

New Entry Sustainable Farming Project Boston Suffolk County $28,000.00 Field Drainage

Newton Community Farm, Inc. Newton Middlesex County $7,670.00 Roller Crimper; Moveable High Tunnel; Vacuum Seeder; Push Seeder; Transplanter

Ogonowski Farm Dracut Middlesex County $48,130.00 Roller-Crimper; Field Drainage

Pomeroy Farm, LLC Westfield Hampden County $32,960.00 No-Till Drill

Rock Village Farm, LLC Middleboro Plymouth County $50,000.00 Tailwater Recovery Pump

Tangerini Farm, LLC Millis Norfolk County $28,320.00 Compost Spreader

Two Mamas Farm Cummington Hampshire County $18,929.00 Expansion of Maple Operation

Vollinger Farm Haydenville Hampshire County $46,530.00 Manure Storage

Walnut Lane, LLC Dudley Worcester County $41,500.00 Well;Waterers

Webster Cranberry, LLC Norwell Plymouth County $11,200.00 (2) Automated Irrigation Systems

William J. Morrison Cranberries Middleboro Plymouth County $25,200.00 Irrigation pump; automated irrigation

FY22 Climate Smart Agriculture Program (CSAP): Part 2: Energy

Chase Hill Farm Warwick Franklin County $49,500.00 12.6kW Ground Mounted Photovoltaic System w/Battery Backup

Elliot Farm, LLC Lakeville Plymouth County $44,890.00 20.16kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System w/battery back-up

Little Leaf Farms, LLC Devens Middlesex County $50,000.00 Variable Frequency Drive Air Cooled Chiller

Windy Hill Farm Sugarhouse Worthington Hampshire County $21,345.00 Evaporator

Farmer Matt New Braintree Worcester County $40,000.00 PV Expansion with Battery Back-up

Chestnut Mountain Tree Farm Northampton Hampshire County $4,000.00 Evaporator

Medway Community Farm, Inc. Medway Norfolk County $40,576.00 22.1kW Ground Mounted Photovoltaic System

Newton Community Farm, Inc. Newton Middlesex County $49,340.00 10.1kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System with battery back up

Sweet Morning Farm, LLC Leyden Franklin County $22,809.00 8.16kW Tracking Photovoltaic System

Greenagers, Inc. South Egremont Berkshire County $49,460.00 12.77kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System/ battery backup; Root Zone Heating

Farmer Daves, LLC Dracut Middlesex County $49,142.00 Electric Irrigation Pump

The Kitchen Garden, LLC Sunderland Franklin County $40,000.00 15.3kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System w/Battery Back-up

Moors End Farm, LLC Nantucket Nantucket County $50,000.00 32.64kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System

William J. Gould Associates, Inc. Monterey Berkshire County $40,173.00 Dairy Creamery EE Improvements

North Hadley Sugar Shack, LLC Hadley Hampshire County $43,680.00 Commercial Freezer

Four Town Farm, Inc. Seekonk Bristol County $9,400.00 13.6kW Ground Mounted Photovoltaic System

We Grow Microgreens, LLC Roslindale Suffolk County $47,140.00 Ground Fridges

Ogonowski Family Farm Dracut Middlesex County $20,560.00 Battery Storage for Mobile Refrigeration

Rising Star Equestrian Center Medway Norfolk County $40,000.00 15.84kW Roof Mounted Photovoltaic System

Valley View Farm Topsfield Essex County $18,995.00 Bulk Tank; HVAC & Freezer Replacement

M. Huberman, Inc. Saugus Essex County $18,990.00 Re-Glazing Greenhouse

FY22 Stewardship Assistance and Restoration Program (SARA)

Grindstone Mountain Farm Southampton Hampshire County $22,780.00 Repair drainage to correct erosion & flooding, reseed fields

Hughes Oakham Worcester County $35,000.00 Reclaim field edges

Jackson Realty Trust Leominster Worcester County $34,212.50 Reclaim field edges & abandoned field

Low Places Ranch LLC Lunenburg Worcester County $24,281.95 Reclaim field edges

Pine Hill Orchards Colrain Franklin County $16,160.00 Repair storm damaged farm roads & drainage

Gidley Farm Dartmouth Bristol County $12,580.00 Reclaim field edges, repair field access

Fletcher Farm Southampton Hampshire County $35,000.00 Drainage and erosion control system to restore hay land

FY22 Agricultural Composting Improvement Program (ACIP)

Grey Barn Farm Enterprises Farm Chilmark Dukes County $51,375 Grey Barn Farm Enterprises Farm will use this award towards the purchase of a compost windrow turner and windrow covers.

Olde Dartmouth Farm South Dartmouth Bristol County $24,000 Olde Dartmouth Farm will use this award for the purchase of a compost spreader.

Churchill Stables Bedford Middlesex County $27,771 Churchill Stables will use this award for the purchase of a compost windrow turner, windrow cover, and a compost pad.

Copicut Farms LLC North Dartmouth Bristol County $11,610 Copicut Farms, LLC will use this award for the purchase of compost screening equipment, bagger, and compost pad.

Mycoterra Farm South Deerfield Franklin County $70,000 Mycoterra Farm will use this award for the purchase of an in-vessel composting system.

FY22 Urban Agriculture Grant

Just Roots Greenfield Franklin County $42,512 This award will be applied to year-round production infrastructure improvements to increase capacity. The completed project will provide greater equitable food access to low-income constituents.

Urban Farming Institute Boston Suffolk County $6981.65 The award will be used for improving efficiencies on UFI's five farm sites, purchase of specific tools for pest management and production, as well as soil amendments, which will result in increased production.

Wellesley College Wellesley Norfolk County $6,194 Wellesley College's Environmental Geochemistry Lab will partner with two local, nonprofit farms to pilot a study aimed at reducing the burden of fugitive lead in compost. The results from this study have the potential to address high lead soil in urban settings and beyond.

We Grow Microgreens Boston Suffolk County $50,000 Funding will be utilized for the production expansion of the site (materials and labor), including the season extension infrastructure for the farm.

Codman Square Neighborhood Development Corporation Boston Suffolk County $28,275 The award will be utilized to expand production space with the purchase of materials, site clearing, and provide operational improvements for their growing farm site.

The Food Project Boston Suffolk County $25,041 The Food Project will build multi-season farmers' market, expanding their direct sales and creating new selling opportunities for other farmers during the Spring and Winter seasons.

Charlestown Sprouts Charlestown Suffolk County $15,000 Funding will be utilized for much needed soil and soil amendments, as well as compost tumblers.

City of Salem Salem Essex County $11,940 The City of Salem and partner organizations will utilize the funding for infrastructure improvements at Mack Park Farm. They will purchase a walk-in cooler and shelving as well as a water catchment system.

Groundwork Southcoast New Bedford Bristol County $14,486 This organization will use funding for the continued expansion of its recently established community garden. The build out will provide growing plots for 100 families once complete.

City of Melrose Melrose Middlesex County $9,607 The City of Melrose will use this award to build on its successful expansion efforts, providing much needed growing space for Melrose residents.

FY22 Buy Local Grant

Berkshire Grown Great Barrington Berkshire County $90,528.73 Support the Berkshire Grown Winter Farmers Markets, provide technical assistance for SNAP/ HIP vendors and shoppers, and facilitate farmer-to-farmer mentoring support.

Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod Barnstable Barnstable County $99,996.84 In collaboration with Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and multiple partners, BFBLCC will promote locally grown land and sea products that enhance the local food system, its farmers, and farmers’ markets, and address the critical need of demographic groups experiencing food insecurity.

Central Mass Grown Worcester Worcester County $98,816.00 Will execute four programs in support of the agricultural community of Worcester County. Each project will strengthen the growing ‘Buy Local’ movement and increase cash sales of our farmers while furthering several of the initiatives within the Local Food Action Plan.

CISA South Deerfield Franklin County $100,000.00 Marketing that will highlight shopping at local farms through paid advertising, videos, articles, and social media; offering a toolkit to help farms better market themselves; and supporting farms by showcasing how local farms work together to support the local economy.

Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society West Tisbury Dukes County $37,901.00 MVAS will assist in expanding the market for local farmers and advance islanders and visitor’s knowledge of the importance of agriculture to economy of Martha's Vineyard. Will expand and enhance marketing for all local farms and farms stands including aquaculture farms and the West Tisbury Farmer's Market that have had a difficult year due to the pandemic.

Northeast Harvest Topsfield Essex County $97,978.00 Will promote, support, and strengthen local agriculture in the following ways: print local food guide, print pick-your-own pocket brochures/cards, purchase branded paper bags, enhance information about fish and seafood, outreach, and support for the Buy Local State-wide Mobile App, continue social media, and host annual agricultural conference.

Southeastern Massachusetts Agricultural Partnership South Dartmouth Bristol County $99,041.80 Work with partners to increase promotion of local farms, support livestock production, promote and support local fiber farms, promote local agricultural farms and festivals, and regional aquaculture production. This grant will also support education and technical assistance for regional farmers with a focus on established wholesale farmers and continue to promote and support farms and farmers markets accepting HIP/SNAP and FMNP coupons.

Sustainable Business Network Cambridge Middlesex County $70,791.00 Will increase sales, raise awareness of locally grown and produced foods in MA and New England states and increase the collaboration between the Buy Local organizations and other key players in the local food movement. The program features the promotion and management of the Eat Local MA mobile app, the Boston Local Food Festival, and the Massachusetts Eat local Month campaign.