DHEC Lifts Temporary Advisory for Section of Harbor Island

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 23, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C.  ̶  A section of beach along South Carolina's coast is no longer under a swim advisory, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported today.   The affected area was between lots 118 and 120 on North Harbor Drive (station LC-084) in Harbor Island in Beaufort County.   Bacteria levels have returned to normal. 

DHEC routinely collects water samples at more than 120 locations along South Carolina's beaches to monitor bacteria levels. Please visit scdhec.gov/BeachMonitoring for more information and to view recent water sampling results along the coast.   For more information, call your local DHEC office:

