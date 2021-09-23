Motor Vehicle Crash / 21B403742 / UPDATED

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B403742

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Sawtelle

STATION: VSP - Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 09/11/2021 1115 hrs

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Wallingford

WEATHER: Dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shawn C. Johnson

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Tabor, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Side view mirror

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Randy McLellan

AGE: 51

SEAT BELT? n/a

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE: Bicycle

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES: Minor injury

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 23, 2021, at approximately 1500 hrs Troopers from the Vermont State

Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a car versus bicycle crash on US

Route 7 in the Town of Wallingford.

Upon arrival, Troopers learned through evidence on scene and statements provided

that Randall McLellan was riding his bicycle north on US Route 7 in the

northbound lane of travel. Mr. Johnson was traveling northbound on US Route 7

in his 2008 GMC Sierra. As Mr. Johnson approached Mr. McLellan, he moved toward

the center of the road to give space to Mr. McLellan on his bicycle. Mr.

McLellan swerved farther into the northbound lane at the last minute. Mr.

Johnson was unable to move any further as he would have entered the southbound

lane of travel. The side view towing mirror of Mr. Johnson's vehicle struck Mr.

McLellan which forced him off the east side of the roadway.

State Police were assisted by Wallingford Fire Department.

