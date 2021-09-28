Everest Group Names HSO as a Major Contender in the Microsoft D365 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021
HSO positioned among the top global Microsoft D365 Service providers for its industry-first vision, Microsoft alignment, IP and global delivery capabilitiesAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSO, an industry-first business transformation partner that leverages Microsoft technology to accelerate the impact of digital transformation, today announces that it has been positioned as a “Major Contender” in Everest Group’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 in this first-edition report.
Everest Group’s Microsoft Dynamics D365 PEAK Matrix report provides an independent and objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers, based on their overall capability and market impact across various global markets. This specific assessment analyzes the leading worldwide Microsoft D365 service providers in a number of important categories, ultimately measuring the market impact, vision and capability of a named service provider, categorizing them as a Leader, Major Contender or Aspirant.
“Enterprises’ strong focus on digital transformation has led to the rapid adoption of cloud-based enterprise platforms. The adoption of Dynamics 365 is driven by quicker time-to-market, better affordability, and close integration with the Microsoft stack,” said Abhishek Mundra, Practice Director, Everest Group.
The Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services PEAK Matrix 2021 assessment highlights HSO’s strengths, including (but not limited to) their Industry-first vision, IP and global delivery capabilities, recognizing HSO’s ability to serve clients with complex multi-workload and multi-national requirements that address specific industry challenges.
Abhishek Mundra continues "HSO has invested in building a strong talent pool for Dynamics 365, and with the acquisition of AKA Enterprise Solutions and SA Global Inc. 360 Solutions division, it has augmented its Dynamics 365 delivery capabilities in North America. Clients recognize HSO’s technical and domain expertise, innovation investments, and talent management. Taken together, these capabilities have helped position HSO as a Major Contender on Everest Group’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.”
With the support of The Carlyle Group, HSO continues to make significant investments to support their go-to-market strategy, expand their global delivery capability and deepening industry expertise, becoming one of the largest independent Microsoft Dynamics partners worldwide.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Everest Group as a Major Contender for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services, alongside some of the largest global SI names in the industry,” said Paul Hope, Group CMO, HSO. “We continue to enhance our worldwide operations by investing in IP, expanding our global footprint and adding new industry capabilities further strengthening our ‘Industry First’ vision. Our placement on Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix is a strong testament to the dedication of our employees to help our clients accelerate the impact of digital transformation and drive improvements in business performance by leveraging the power Microsoft technology.”
The PEAK Matrix is a framework to assess the relative market impact and the vision and capability of service providers. Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix is one of the most trusted, fact-based analysis of global services providers, locations, products and solutions. View the PEAK Matrix and learn more.
About HSO
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.
HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,200 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.hso.com
Bryn Forrest
HSO
bforrest@hso.com