DOT News Release: Media availability: Status of Dillingham Airfield

Posted on Sep 23, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division and stakeholders in the operation of Dillingham Airfield will be available to discuss the revocation of HDOT’s intent to terminate the lease.

WHO: HDOT Representative Lauren Matsumoto

WHEN: 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

WHERE: Dillingham Airfield

Please note that all visitors to state facilities must provide vaccination or testing status prior to entry. More information on this requirement can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/airports/contractors-and-visitors-required-to-provide-vaccination-testing-status-to-enter-state-facilities/

 

Contact the HDOT Public Affairs Office with any questions on this media availability at 808-587-2160 or [email protected]

 

