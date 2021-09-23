Pou Issues Statement Recognizing Hispanic American Journalist Pride Day

TRENTON – Senator Nellie Pou, Chair of the New Jersey Latino Legislative Caucus, issued the following statement commemorating Hispanic American Journalist Pride Day, designated in New Jersey as Sept. 20:

“In our current age where so much misinformation is being disseminated, we need committed journalists more than ever to seek the truth and to report responsibly to their readers. While recognizing the important work all journalists do, we again want to honor the important role played by journalists who represent the vibrant and diverse cultures that comprise America,” said Senator Pou, (D-Bergen/Passaic).

“Besides covering national and international news, Hispanic journalists also bring a unique perspective and voice to their reporting by writing about the concerns specific to the Hispanic community. Recognizing these journalists who continue to make a difference in the lives of residents and in our towns and communities is particularly fitting during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

Hispanic Americans represent roughly 18 percent of the U.S. population. Hispanic journalists make significant contributions in the news industry, developing careers in print, broadcast and online journalism in English and Spanish-language media.