Blister Packaging Market to Reach USD 23570 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1% | Valuates Reports

Blister packaging market size

Some of the major companies are Amcor, Dowdupont, Westrock, Sonoco Products, Constantia Flexibles, Klockner Pentaplast, Honeywell.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blister Packaging Market StatisticsThe global Blister Packaging market size is projected to reach USD 23570 Million by 2027, from USD 17490 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2027. Growing demand from end-use industries such as healthcare, food, consumer goods, and industrial goods.View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35Z3757/global-blister-packaging Blister packaging is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. The primary component of a blister pack is a cavity or pocket made from a formable web, usually a thermoformed plastic. This usually has a backing of paperboard or a lidding seal of aluminum foil or plastic. A blister that folds onto itself is often called a clamshell. Blister packs are useful for protecting products against external factors, such as humidity and contamination for extended periods of time.Major factors driving the growth of blister packaging market size are:• Growing demand from end-use industries such as healthcare, food, consumer goods, and industrial goods.• Offers advantages such as marketing, cost-effectiveness and tamper-evident design for product protection.Trends Influencing the Growth of Blister Packaging Market Size• The cost-effective feature of blister packaging is expected to drive the growth of blister packaging market size. Since it uses very little material, it has proven to be both cost-effective and less wasteful than other forms of packaging. Dosage, Branding & visibility.• Aesthetically, a plastic blister container is a good choice because it provides the product with a range of options for creating a visually appealing and texturally pleasing experience. Blister packaging allows the brand to create its own identity through packaging.• Blister Packaging offers the possibility of creating a compliance pack or calendar pack by printing the days of the week above each dose. This allows the patient to know the dosage. Furthermore, with a plastic front, these containers allow consumers to view the product before they purchase it. Doing so provides assurance that the amount of product included is as advertised and that all parts are accounted for. Even though customers can see the item, they cannot touch it. As such, the product is protected from thieves and tampering.• The rising need for product safety from manufacturers in terms of product integrity and extended shelf life is expected to drive the growth of blister packaging market size. Considering that most consumers store their drugs in a temperature variant atmosphere that can be harmful to unprotected medicines, blister packaging helps to protect drugs against external factors, such as humidity and microbial contamination, for an extended period of time as well as offers a degree of mechanical resistance from physical tampering. Opaque blisters also protect light-sensitive products against UV rays.• The rising demand for convenient and easy-to-use packaging products is expected to fuel the growth of blister packaging market size. The convenience of a blister consists of its small capaciousness when carried – the customer does not need to carry the whole blister-pack, but yet the hygienic safety is intact.• Furthermore, The growth of blister packaging market size has increased due to the increase in demand for pharmaceutical and medical products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Certain drugs have been approved for use as an interim drug to control COVID-19 by international regulatory organisations such as the FDA. New hospitals and COVID-19 centres around the world have increased the demand for medical devices. These factors contribute to the increase in demand for blister packaging. Blister packaging is also used for industrial goods, consumer goods and food products. The demand for blister packaging in industrial and consumer goods declined, whereas a sharp increase in food products was presented to the manufacturers.Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-35Z3757/Global_Blister_Packaging_Market Blister Packaging Market Share Analysis:On the basis of material, the plastic films segment, which is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, held the largest share in 2018. This is attributed to its excellent visibility of the product and secure & attractive packaging.On the basis of technology, the thermoforming segment accounted for the largest share in 2017 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. This is due to its wide applications in the end-use sector, such as healthcare and food. Thermoforming technology is preferred over cold forming technology for blister packaging and requires low initial tools and equipment costs.The healthcare segment dominated the applications of blister packaging in 2017. Blister packaging of healthcare products reduces the possibility of product contamination and protects healthcare products from moisture, gas, light, and temperature. This is driving the demand for blister packaging in the healthcare end-use sector.Blister Packaging Market SegmentationKey Companies• Amcor• Dowdupont• Westrock• Sonoco Products• Constantia Flexibles• Klockner Pentaplast• Honeywell• Tekni-Plex• CPH GROUP• Pharma Packaging Solutions• Shanghai HaishunBy Type• Low Speed: up to 200 Blisters/min• Medium Speed: 200-600 Blisters/min• High Speed: above 600 Blisters/minBy Application• Heathcare• Consumer Goods• Industrial Goods• FoodInquire for Customized Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-35Z3757/Global_Blister_Packaging_Market Similar Reports:1. Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18Y550/global-pharmaceutical-blister-packaging 2. Cold Form Blister Packaging Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-2F2286/global-cold-form-blister-packaging 3. Blister Packaging Machinery Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-22F3511/global-blister-packaging-machinery 4. Blister Tooling Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-23A831/global-blister-tooling 5. Blister Packaging Machines for Pharma Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-5H344/global-blister-packaging-machines-for-pharma 6. Pharmaceutical Blister Tooling Market: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-22D3700/global-pharmaceutical-blister-tooling