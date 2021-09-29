A Talk With Internationally Recognized COVID-19 & Cancer Researcher, Dr. Yan Leyfman, MD & Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere
My mission is to continue bridging the gap and help bring in the new wave of innovative leaders.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interview With Internationally Recognized COVID-19 & Cancer Researcher Dr. Yan Leyfman, MD, joins Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere and founder of the RISE Innovation Program.
— Said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.
Dr. Yan Leyfman has been recognized as one of the top international researchers in oncology by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) and American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).
He has contributed to the development of several anti-cancer therapies that have recently entered clinical trials and new treatment care recommendations. His successes have been recognized by the Goldwater Research Foundation, Sigma Xi, New York Times, and Harvard Medical School.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was recruited to join the Global COVID-19 Taskforce to serve as Director of the Immunology Division, which produced one of the first mechanisms for SARS-CoV-2 and COVI-Flu along with therapeutic interventions for both.
Sal And Dr. Yan discuss Chernobyl, COVID-19, Cancer, innovation, inspiration, and the ethics of releasing technology that impacts lives.
The episode airs on AI Exosphere's YouTube Channel on October 4th, 2021, at 9:00 am EST. It is entertaining and full of valuable insights, ethical questions, and creative inspiration from a COVID-19 and Cancer researcher.
It would seem Sal has more episodes in mind which will be hosted on the AI Exosphere YouTube channel and become available to the RISE Innovation community.
About RISE Innovation
RISE is an innovation platform for artificial intelligence, data science, and other professionals who want to make innovation breakthroughs with a unicorn startup that already has an approved pitch to the NSF and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception and AWS Activate programs.
RISE Interview Series With Dr. Yan Leyfman, MD, hosted by Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere and the Founder of the RISE Innovation Program.