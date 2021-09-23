Senators Tartaglione and Haywood Present $1 Million State Redevelopment Grant to MossRehab

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will support the expansion of robotics and technology rehabilitation spaces at Moss’ Brain Injury Center.

Philadelphia, PA – September 23, 2021 – State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-2nd District) was joined by state Senator Art Haywood (D-4th District) today at MossRehab/Einstein Medical Center-Elkins Park to present a $1 million redevelopment grant to support the expansion of Moss’ Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding from the Commonwealth will be used to grow robotics and technology rehabilitation spaces at Moss and to renovate the on-site pharmacy in accordance with safety standards and regulatory guidelines.

“I know first-hand the difference Einstein and Moss are making in patients’ lives, how in our darkest hours, they provide a glimmer of hope and restore our will to overcome all obstacles,” Senator Tartaglione said. “That’s one of the many reasons I am honored to help them continue their mission.”

“Investing in quality healthcare builds community and generates jobs,” Senator Haywood said. “I want to thank Einstein Healthcare Network for their part in building opportunities that our neighbors and families greatly need.”

During a ceremonial check presentation, Dr. Alberto Esquenazi, Chief Medical Officer of MossRehab, expressed gratitude for the ongoing support that the senators have provided.

“We are delighted to have been able to count on the support of Senator Tartaglione and Senator Haywood to help us deliver the highest quality of care to residents in Montgomery and Philadelphia counties,” Dr. Esquenazi said. “Because of their vision and understanding of the needs of the community, the funds provided will improve our facilities, making them even more compatible with the level of clinical and research expertise available at MossRehab/Einstein Elkins Park. We are very grateful.”

Senator Tartaglione noted that September 20th through 26th is National Rehabilitation Awareness Week as recognized annually by the National Rehabilitation Awareness Foundation.

“This week, I encourage us all to focus our attention on the remarkable and transformative patient outcomes that are achieved through medical rehabilitation,” Senator Tartaglione said. “Rehabilitation increases access and opportunity for the 50 million Americans living with disabilities, and it helps them live up to their fullest potential.”

