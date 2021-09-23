Whoa! Dough Gluten Free Cookie Dough Bars to Debut Brownie Batter Flavor at Expo East

Whoa! Dough, the dad-owned brand delivering plant-based and gluten-free cookie dough bars will showcase their full line of flavors at Expo East.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whoa! Dough, the dad-owned brand delivering plant-based and gluten-free cookie dough bars will showcase their full line of flavors at Expo East 2021 booth #2143 in the Natural & Specialty Food Section.

Whoa! Dough is best known for their delicious cookie dough bars that are vegan, plant-based, gluten-free, NON-GMO and incredibly delicious. Their current line features six scrumptious flavors including Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Sprinkle Sugar, Sugar Cookie and their brand new Brownie Batter.

Since launching nationally in 2020, Whoa! Dough has built a dedicated community of brand enthusiasts, and secured national distribution at Giant Eagle, Tops, Heinens, Paper Source, and Festival Foods. Whoa! Dough will be introducing their vegan product line for the first time at Expo East.

Whoa! Dough was created by Todd Goldstein of Cleveland Ohio. As a father of three boys who suffer from celiac disease, Todd saw first-hand how much a gluten allergy impacted their daily lives. School, birthday parties and play were often watched from the sidelines as other kids enjoyed delicious treats. Todd wanted to create a gluten-free sweet treat that was portable, and perfect for celebratory moments. Todd (with the help of his boys) set out to create the perfect cookie dough indulgence. What quickly became a family favorite turned into something bigger when friends and family started requesting batches. Word spread quickly among the gluten-free community, and people began asking where they could buy it. Loved by adults and kids alike, it was clear there was a place for them in the market, and Whoa! Dough was born.

Whoa! Dough’s entire line of real cookie dough bars was specially formulated to be safe for anyone with food sensitivities. Starting at 140 Calories, the bars are gluten free, vegan, plant based, dairy free, Non-GMO, Kosher, Soy Free, and free of artificial flavors.

About Whoa! Dough

Whoa! Dough was created by Todd Goldstein, an entrepreneur and “foodie” who spent the last decade helping entrepreneurs get their start. In 2011, Goldstein was diagnosed with a gluten intolerance which began his hunt for gluten free products. When his sons were born in 2015 and 2017, they were also diagnosed with a gluten-intolerance which only further increased his desire to create a gluten-free treat. Recognizing that the cookie dough market was a growing trend, but still left those with allergies in the “raw,” Todd and his team got to work and Whoa Dough was created.

All Whoa! Dough flavor-packed bars are available at whoadough.com.

To set up interviews at the show, please contact: Todd@whoadough.com