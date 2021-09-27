AerNos Introduces AerIoT Nano Gas Sensor Development Kit

AerNos AerIoT AerNos AerEval Software AerNos Development Kit

AerNos Development Kit will help system integrators and product designers accelerate the development of gas sensing technology into their product lines.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AerNos, an innovator in nano gas sensors, today unveiled new tools and technology to help system integrators develop and integrate gas sensing capabilities into their product lines. AerNos Development Kit brings together multiple technologies required to build and test gas sensing applications. The development kit comes with AerNos AerEval, a unified single software interface that enables system integrators to test and validate single or multi-gas sensors for multiple gas sensor modules.

AerIoT sensor modules are single or multi-gas sensor modules designed to easily integrate into 3rd party products to provide gas sensing capabilities. AerIoT for the development kit will initially come in two single gas configurations that includes Ozone and Ammonia.

AerNos AerIoT nano gas sensors modules can be used for multiple applications including environmental and greenhouse gas detection and monitoring, air quality and pollution monitoring, oil and gas safety, fire safety, health and wellness applications, department of defense and intelligence application, industrial and healthcare applications.

“We are thrilled to provide our product development partners with powerful tools and technologies to help create a compelling solution that is fast-tracked to the market,” said Sundip R. Doshi, AerNos CEO. “With a robust set of evaluation software and application programming interfaces (APIs), we are excited to see how the development community uses these tools to bring amazing products to the market.”

AerNos Development Kit comes with:

• AerNos AerIoT sensor module

• Necessary connector cables

• UART connector to AerIoT

• AerNos AerEval Software – This software was created so that you can test and validate the AerIoT for performance and reliability without any additional programming.

• Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) for developers to design applications that directly communicate with AerIoT for more robust feature offering.

• 90 days of email support and a one-hour consultation with one of our technical program managers to discuss your project and provide consulting services.

About AerNos Development Kit, Pricing & Availability

For a limited time, AerNos Development kit is being offered at an introductory price of $995 per unit with one gas detection capability. Additional gas detection may be purchase separately.

For further details and to purchase the development kit, please visit AerNos Development Kit.

About AerNos

AerNos, Inc. develops application-specific nano gas sensors based on its breakthrough and proprietary AerN2S™ Technology to detect harmful gases in the environment. AerNos nano gas sensors are designed to be easily integrated into consumer and commercial product lines, such as standalone monitoring devices, non-stationary devices (e.g., drones, industrial robots, construction equipment), modes of transportation, wearables, smartphones, and IoT. For more information, please visit www.AerNos.com. You may also contact us at media@AerNos.com.