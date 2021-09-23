Submit Release
New attorneys to take state and federal oaths September 24

TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in either an in-person ceremony or by videoconference Friday, September 24.    New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday in an in-person ceremony, a one-on-one videoconference ceremony, or by any state judge at another time.    In-person ceremony    Chief Justice Marla Luckert will swear in new attorneys in person beginning at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Kansas Judicial Center. District Judge Toby Crouse, U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will administer the federal oath to those who want to be admitted to the federal courts. Justices Eric Rosen, Caleb Stegall, and K.J Wall will also attend.     Virtual ceremonies    Justices Melissa Taylor Standridge and Dan Biles will initiate videoconferences to swear in other new attorneys individually.    New attorneys    New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county and then by state, are:    Douglas    Harrison Dean Baker, Lawrence  Nicholas James Blessing, Lawrence  Michael Rollins Burcham, Lawrence    Mack Willie Curry III, Lawrence    Brian Edward Deiter, Lawrence  Angelito D. Dela Cruz, Lawrence    Abigail Katherine Hall, Lawrence  Delaney Christine Hiegert, Lawrence  Carly Kathryn Humes, Lawrence    Sowensky Lumene, Lawrence  Erin Kelly Lynch, Lawrence    Anna Shirley Meyer, Lawrence    Bria Leigh Nelson, Lawrence    Jessica Dale Parks, Lawrence    Andrew Grant Stephens, Lawrence  Jordan Charles Swoyer, Lawrence    Charles Edward Thomas II, Lawrence    Samuel Odd Walter, Lawrence  Hunter Stephen Woodhart, Lawrence    Anna Grace Yendes, Lawrence    Ellis    Mackenzie Kay McCoy, Hays  Christopher Joe McGowne, Hays    Finney    Ivan Moya, Garden City    Ford    Samuel Wyatt Podrebarac, Dodge City    Geary    Peyton Michelle Pender, Junction City    Harvey    Reece Dean Hiebert, Walton    Johnson    Canyon Reid Brock, Lenexa  Abby Taylor Olson, Lenexa  Eleazar Paul Rundus, Lenexa  Blaine Patrick Smith, Lenexa    Elizabeth Kinsella Brunetti, Mission  Robert Lane Curtis, Mission  Caleb Francis Kampsen, Mission  Hunter Logan Lindquist, Mission  Skyler Renea Nootz, Mission    Brigid Markey, Olathe  Jacob Ryan Sorenson, Olathe    Jordan Ryan Barash, Overland Park  Kirstyn Dayne Dvorak, Overland Park  McGovern Elisabeth Garton, Overland Park  Mohammad Shariq Hameed, Overland Park  Garrison Andrew Townsend Matthews, Overland Park  Tricia Ann Nibarger, Overland Park  Sara Helen Pagnotta, Overland Park    David Matthew Dennis, Shawnee  Karen Louise Edwards Fritts, Shawnee  Logan C. Miller, Shawnee  Allison Marie Walter, Shawnee    Leavenworth    Madelin Elise Davis, Tonganoxie    Lyon    Tyler Blake Pettigrew, Emporia    Phillips    Alex Braden Atchison, Agra    Reno    Breanna George, Haven    Riley    Jared Ray Jevons, Manhattan  Lindcy Leigh Knight, Manhattan    Saline    Dakota Austin Baccus, Salina  Kristen Elizabeth Egger, Salina  Anthony Carl Hanks, Salina  Lucas Connor Renz, Salina    Sedgwick    Zachary Robert Strella, Bel Aire    Ellen Marie Albritton, Wichita  Emily Kristine Arida, Wichita    Ellen Christine Bertels, Wichita  Rylee Michelle Broyles, Wichita  Sarah Christine Buchanan, Wichita    Valeria Carbajal, Wichita    Jackson Clark Boyer Ely, Wichita    Marisol Garcia, Wichita    Thomas David Henry, Wichita  Ian Thomas Hughes, Wichita    Kaylea Dawn Knappenberger, Wichita    Jakob Clemens Ladanyi, Wichita  Tyler Ray Laudick, Wichita    William Jackson Mitchell, Wichita    Christopher Adam Noone, Wichita    Reiley E. Pankratz, Wichita     Peter Qiu, Wichita    Michael William Raven, Wichita    Deisy Pamela Saenz, Wichita  Jacob Thomas Schmidt, Wichita Bailey Hamilton Schmiedeler, Wichita  Lauryn Justine Schooler, Wichita    Dakota Franklin Wayne, Wichita  Daniel James Wells, Wichita    Shawnee    Christopher Abraham, Topeka    Emily Rose Brandt, Topeka  David Micheal Braun, Topeka  Kaitlyn Rebekah Bull, Topeka    Sarah Elizabeth DeBauche, Topeka    William Preston Haynes, Topeka  Rebecca Marie Henderson, Topeka  Lydia Beth Hornbaker, Topeka    Belinda Jane McCaskey, Topeka  Silas Prouty Minkevitch, Topeka    Ellen Brook Nasseri, Topeka    Tess Elizabeth Ramirez, Topeka  Elaina Grace Rudder, Topeka  James William Rutherford, Topeka    Erica Marie Serrone, Topeka  Desiree Kathryn Smith, Topeka  Kristen Lee Stinnett, Topeka    Darby VanHoutan, Topeka    Smith    Dakota Lyman Coomes, Kensington    Sumner    Tanner Ace Broyles, Conway Springs    Trego    Abraham Thomas Pfannenstiel, Wakeeney    Wilson    Jacqueline Marie Newland, Neodesha    Wyandotte    Brandon Dean Apperson, Kansas City    Indiana    Alex Michael Matthews, Granger    Missouri    Ethan Axel Manke, Golden City    Rachel Kay Rosen, Jefferson City    Terra Monae Brockman, Kansas City  Joseph Allen Craig, Kansas City  Jeremy Layne Keel, Kansas City  Ryan Patrick McNellis, Kansas City  Grace Jochims Miller, Kansas City  Cayla Mackenzie Rodney, Kansas City  Rachael Lee Simon, Kansas City    Adam Skyler Wright, Lee’s Summit    New Jersey    Heather Blaire Bornstein, Forked River    North Dakota    Benjamin Stueve Bigham, Minot    Texas    Zachary David Combs, Houston

