New attorneys to take state and federal oaths September 24

TOPEKA—Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in either an in-person ceremony or by videoconference Friday, September 24. New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday in an in-person ceremony, a one-on-one videoconference ceremony, or by any state judge at another time. In-person ceremony Chief Justice Marla Luckert will swear in new attorneys in person beginning at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Kansas Judicial Center. District Judge Toby Crouse, U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, will administer the federal oath to those who want to be admitted to the federal courts. Justices Eric Rosen, Caleb Stegall, and K.J Wall will also attend. Virtual ceremonies Justices Melissa Taylor Standridge and Dan Biles will initiate videoconferences to swear in other new attorneys individually. New attorneys New attorneys eligible to be sworn in, listed alphabetically by county and then by state, are: Douglas Harrison Dean Baker, Lawrence Nicholas James Blessing, Lawrence Michael Rollins Burcham, Lawrence Mack Willie Curry III, Lawrence Brian Edward Deiter, Lawrence Angelito D. Dela Cruz, Lawrence Abigail Katherine Hall, Lawrence Delaney Christine Hiegert, Lawrence Carly Kathryn Humes, Lawrence Sowensky Lumene, Lawrence Erin Kelly Lynch, Lawrence Anna Shirley Meyer, Lawrence Bria Leigh Nelson, Lawrence Jessica Dale Parks, Lawrence Andrew Grant Stephens, Lawrence Jordan Charles Swoyer, Lawrence Charles Edward Thomas II, Lawrence Samuel Odd Walter, Lawrence Hunter Stephen Woodhart, Lawrence Anna Grace Yendes, Lawrence Ellis Mackenzie Kay McCoy, Hays Christopher Joe McGowne, Hays Finney Ivan Moya, Garden City Ford Samuel Wyatt Podrebarac, Dodge City Geary Peyton Michelle Pender, Junction City Harvey Reece Dean Hiebert, Walton Johnson Canyon Reid Brock, Lenexa Abby Taylor Olson, Lenexa Eleazar Paul Rundus, Lenexa Blaine Patrick Smith, Lenexa Elizabeth Kinsella Brunetti, Mission Robert Lane Curtis, Mission Caleb Francis Kampsen, Mission Hunter Logan Lindquist, Mission Skyler Renea Nootz, Mission Brigid Markey, Olathe Jacob Ryan Sorenson, Olathe Jordan Ryan Barash, Overland Park Kirstyn Dayne Dvorak, Overland Park McGovern Elisabeth Garton, Overland Park Mohammad Shariq Hameed, Overland Park Garrison Andrew Townsend Matthews, Overland Park Tricia Ann Nibarger, Overland Park Sara Helen Pagnotta, Overland Park David Matthew Dennis, Shawnee Karen Louise Edwards Fritts, Shawnee Logan C. Miller, Shawnee Allison Marie Walter, Shawnee Leavenworth Madelin Elise Davis, Tonganoxie Lyon Tyler Blake Pettigrew, Emporia Phillips Alex Braden Atchison, Agra Reno Breanna George, Haven Riley Jared Ray Jevons, Manhattan Lindcy Leigh Knight, Manhattan Saline Dakota Austin Baccus, Salina Kristen Elizabeth Egger, Salina Anthony Carl Hanks, Salina Lucas Connor Renz, Salina Sedgwick Zachary Robert Strella, Bel Aire Ellen Marie Albritton, Wichita Emily Kristine Arida, Wichita Ellen Christine Bertels, Wichita Rylee Michelle Broyles, Wichita Sarah Christine Buchanan, Wichita Valeria Carbajal, Wichita Jackson Clark Boyer Ely, Wichita Marisol Garcia, Wichita Thomas David Henry, Wichita Ian Thomas Hughes, Wichita Kaylea Dawn Knappenberger, Wichita Jakob Clemens Ladanyi, Wichita Tyler Ray Laudick, Wichita William Jackson Mitchell, Wichita Christopher Adam Noone, Wichita Reiley E. Pankratz, Wichita Peter Qiu, Wichita Michael William Raven, Wichita Deisy Pamela Saenz, Wichita Jacob Thomas Schmidt, Wichita Bailey Hamilton Schmiedeler, Wichita Lauryn Justine Schooler, Wichita Dakota Franklin Wayne, Wichita Daniel James Wells, Wichita Shawnee Christopher Abraham, Topeka Emily Rose Brandt, Topeka David Micheal Braun, Topeka Kaitlyn Rebekah Bull, Topeka Sarah Elizabeth DeBauche, Topeka William Preston Haynes, Topeka Rebecca Marie Henderson, Topeka Lydia Beth Hornbaker, Topeka Belinda Jane McCaskey, Topeka Silas Prouty Minkevitch, Topeka Ellen Brook Nasseri, Topeka Tess Elizabeth Ramirez, Topeka Elaina Grace Rudder, Topeka James William Rutherford, Topeka Erica Marie Serrone, Topeka Desiree Kathryn Smith, Topeka Kristen Lee Stinnett, Topeka Darby VanHoutan, Topeka Smith Dakota Lyman Coomes, Kensington Sumner Tanner Ace Broyles, Conway Springs Trego Abraham Thomas Pfannenstiel, Wakeeney Wilson Jacqueline Marie Newland, Neodesha Wyandotte Brandon Dean Apperson, Kansas City Indiana Alex Michael Matthews, Granger Missouri Ethan Axel Manke, Golden City Rachel Kay Rosen, Jefferson City Terra Monae Brockman, Kansas City Joseph Allen Craig, Kansas City Jeremy Layne Keel, Kansas City Ryan Patrick McNellis, Kansas City Grace Jochims Miller, Kansas City Cayla Mackenzie Rodney, Kansas City Rachael Lee Simon, Kansas City Adam Skyler Wright, Lee’s Summit New Jersey Heather Blaire Bornstein, Forked River North Dakota Benjamin Stueve Bigham, Minot Texas Zachary David Combs, Houston