A Powerful New Memoir Describes The Dark World of Substance Abuse

This Memoir, "The Book of David--Resilience Gone Mad " is an intimate story of a father and son's six-decade struggle with the son's substance abuse.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, U.S.A, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanning six decades, Harrison Rider Greene's first memoir is an intimate account about his attempt to understand his son's dark world of substance abuse. Many people live with this seeming unsurmountable burden of substance abuse and never overcome it.

The memoir begins in 1961 in the author's hometown, Aliquippa, PA. It traces his adolescent attempts at sex with his first love while a senior in high school. It recounts his rush into manhood and marriage after learning that his girlfriend had become unfaithful to him. Unfortunately, his heart never healed from this. He was blindly in love with her.

The memoir continues to intimately describe their marriage and Greene's enlistment in the Air Force to be trained as an Air Traffic Controller in 1963. His first assignment was to a remote base in Turkey for a year and a half, leaving his wife behind to give birth to and raise their first child, David. Upon returning to the States in 1965, he was assigned to an Air Force Base in Michigan, where he lived with his wife and young son, David.

After living on the base in Michigan for fewer than two years, he re-enlisted and was sent to Vietnam six months later. Once again, the family was separated and endured living apart. Before his second term ended, he and his wife decided to have a second child. Kristi was born on the base six months before his discharge in 1971.

David felt a terrible sense of abandonment when his father left for Vietnam in 1968. After his discharge from the Air Force, a new career in sales required the family to move five times. David relied on alcohol and drugs to compensate for his fear of not being accepted each time they moved.

Greene decided to leave the Air Force when his second term ended in 1971 – the pain of another family separation was too much to comprehend. He returned with his wife and children to Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA, to continue his studies in communication that he had begun in 1971. Unfortunately, college expenses overwhelmed the family, and Greene left after the second term of his sophomore year to enter the world of sales.

Greene's advancement in sales was extraordinary but necessitated moving the family five times. Finally, it was the 1970s, and for the first time in their marriage, they were freed from the constraints of military life.

David's mother and father became participants in the wild, uninhibited lifestyle of the 70s. David emulated their behavior. He learned to rely on his innate resiliency to cope with the confusing messages he received from their behavior. Resilience became the operative theme in his life. Eventually, Deception of Resilience permeated his adult life in the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s. It ended with his death in 2015 at fifty-one.

About The Author

Harrison Rider Greene enjoyed a 25-year career as a sales consultant to medium-sized companies throughout the United States. He has written extensively about the Future of Sales and is an accomplished public speaker. This is his first book. Born in Aliquippa, PA., he served eight years in the United States Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller and is a Vietnam Combat Veteran.

In 1994 he founded Unique Selling Systems. He specializes in preparing companies for The Exciting Future of Sales.

After his son died in 2015 from alcoholism, he was inspired to write his first book, a memoir, "The Book of David – Resilience Gone Mad." He hopes that this memoir will help others understand the devastating effect of the Deception of Resilience – a significant cause of his son's death.

Many people live in this dark world of substance abuse and can never find a path out of it. Perhaps this book will "throw little torches to help them find their way out of their darkness" to paraphrase Whoopi Goldberg, "and give them a reason to live."

The Book of David—Resilience Gone Mad is published by BookBaby and is on sale as a paperback on Amazon. For more information about the author, email harrison@uniquesellingsystems.com or phone 508-400-6193