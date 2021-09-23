Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Simmons Bank and announces termination of enforcement action with The Bank & Trust
September 23, 2021
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition against Brent Harness Former employee of Simmons Bank, Benton, AK Unauthorized transactions in a customer account
The Board also announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
The Bank & Trust, S.S.B., Del Rio, Texas Cease and Desist Order dated August 18, 2017 (PDF) Terminated September 17, 2021
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
