Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Simmons Bank and announces termination of enforcement action with The Bank & Trust

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition against Brent Harness Former employee of Simmons Bank, Benton, AK Unauthorized transactions in a customer account

The Board also announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

The Bank & Trust, S.S.B., Del Rio, Texas Cease and Desist Order dated August 18, 2017 (PDF) Terminated September 17, 2021

