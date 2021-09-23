CMP Slurry Market: Rising Demand for Silicon Wafers Expected to Create Promising Growth Avenues, States TMR Report

TMR

CMP slurry market is growing across the globe due to rising demand for electronic products in a wide range of industries.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global CMP slurry market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2021–2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research. This growth can be attributed to noteworthy increase in demand for silicon wafers from end-use industries. The market for CMP slurry is anticipated to touch the revenue numbers of US$ 2.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

The research report offers complete knowledge on various key aspects such as drivers, growth opportunities, challenges, and trends in the global CMP slurry market. Moreover, it gives access to several key statistics such as sales, production, and revenues of the market for CMP slurry. As a result, this study document works as a trustworthy source to gain all insights on the CMP slurry market.

Several companies operating in diverse end-use industries are growing preference to utilize safe and effectual semiconductor polishing processes. For instance, Syagrus Systems is an organization that specializes in post-fab wafer processing for electronics and semiconductors. The firm is gathering popularity for its silicon services related to the wafer polishing, which assists to achieve high yields.

Over the period of past few years, there is increase in the demand for post-backgrind wafer polishing services. The enterprises operating in the CMP slurry market are growing focus on improving their proficiency in wafer polishing processes that are suitable for dicing.

Market players are utilizing wafer stack support systems to perform polishing and etching ultra-thin wafers with no instances of damage or stress. These efforts are allowing companies in the end-use industries to achieve higher yields. On the back of this factor, the global CMP slurry market is anticipated to witness lucrative opportunities in the years to come.

Players in CMP Slurry Market Focus on Development of Technologically Advanced Products

Applied Materials, 3M, Cabot Corporation, BASF, Dow Chemicals, Dongjin Semichem Co Ltd., Fujifilm, Evonik Industries AG, Hitachi Chemical, Fujimi Corporation, Samsung SDI, KCTech, and Soulbrain Co., Ltd. are some of the prominent players working in the global CMP slurry market.

The presence of many players indicates that the competitive landscape of the CMP slurry market highly intense. As a result, the market companies are utilizing different strategic moves to withstand in the competition. Several enterprises are focused on development of technologically advanced products. Thus, they are increasing investment in the R & D activities.

Many enterprises are coming up with innovative ideas to gain competitive edge over other companies. For instance, several manufacturers are providing post-CMP cleaning products, in addition to CMP slurries. On the back of these activities, the global market for CMP slurry is anticipated to expand at promising pace in the years to come.

North America: Lucrative Region for Market Growth

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America are some of the key regions for the global CMP slurry market. Of them, North America seems to be one of the dominant regions.

The North America CMP slurry market is likely to expand at prominent pace on the back of many factors such as technological advancements, presence of important market players, and increasing CMP slurry use in a wide range of applications in the region.

Global CMP Slurry Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the global CMP slurry market is performed on the basis of several key aspects such as product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market for CMP slurry is classified into aluminum ceramic, oxide, silica, cerium oxide, and others. In terms of application, the bifurcation of CMP slurry market is performed into many parts such as optical substrates, disk-drive components, silicon wafers, and other microelectronic surfaces.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “CMP Slurry Market (Product Type: Aluminum Oxide, Ceramic, Cerium Oxide, Silica, and Others; and Application: Silicon Wafers, Optical Substrates, Disk-drive Components, and Other Microelectronic Surfaces) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031.”

