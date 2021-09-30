Submit Release
NEW BOOK ASKS THE QUESTION: IS THE PANDEMIC BIOLOGICAL WARFARE?

The Shocking Truth About the Origins of Covid-19

I just couldn’t wrap my head around what I was hearing and seeing from the news reports. The speed at which Covid-19 was transmitted was incredible.”
UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the truth behind the coronavirus? When the global Covid-19 pandemic hit, Justin C. Denton was unable to comprehend the staggering numbers being reported. Something about it just didn’t add up. Employing his unique background as an investigative journalist, security professional, and private investigator, Denton began to collect publicly available data. What he uncovered has given him shocking insight into what has actually driven the catastrophic losses brought on by Covid-19, which he shares in his meticulously researched book, AND THE SKY FELL: Who Benefits? Who Loses? The Real Story Behind the Global Pandemic (Covenant Books).

Denton never meant to write a book about the pandemic, but like so many of us “I just couldn’t wrap my head around what I was hearing and seeing from the news reports. The speed at which the coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 (Covid-19) was transmitted was incredible. What could cause such a rapid infection and so widespread? How was it transmitted from country to country with a seeming speed unseen in other similar events?” he says. By asking himself the simple questions of an investigator—did the crime have means, motive and the opportunity to commit the crime—Denton connects the dots. The astonishing results may very well point to a crime against humanity.

JUSTIN DENTON is an investigative journalist, a certified business continuity (and pandemic) planner (CBCP), as well as a certified information systems security professional (CISSP). As such, he has written or reviewed countless pandemic plans and recovery protocols as well as investigated many breaches of information system security. He served as a private investigator and technical writer and created his own technical publishing firm.

