ACER Exhibits & Events Launches Rebrand and Renews Client Promise
Acer Easy - the promise to make exhibiting ridiculously easy for Acer clients.
Exhibit design and fabrication agency reinvigorates brand promise and refreshes market approach after trade show industry downturn.
Although our look may have changed, we keep our mission to “Ignite Brand Pride” and we are doubling down on our promise to make exhibiting “Acer Easy” for our clients.”HAVRE DE GRACE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acer Exhibits & Events, a veteran-owned company specializing in the design and fabrication of custom trade show exhibits, has recently re-branded and evolved its visual brand elements, while staying true to the existing mission to “Ignite Brand Pride” for clients.
— Mark Crane, Acer Exhibits CEO
The re-branding program includes a newly-designed logo, refreshed font styles and a more energetic color palette. Acer adds an “Acer Easy” sub-brand element to reinforce the agency’s constant promise to make each exhibit project as easy as possible for its clients.
Mark Crane, CEO of Acer Exhibits & Events launched the new branding to employees during a picnic last week, saying: “For the last 18 years, we have been hyper-focused on our clients’ brands, ensuring that we present them in the best light. As we bounce back from the recent industry downturn, it is time to evolve our own Acer brand. Although our look may have changed, we keep our mission to “Ignite Brand Pride” and we are doubling down on our promise to make exhibiting “Acer Easy” for our clients.”
Every element of the new branding platform was chosen quite intentionally, to underscore the mission of the award-winning exhibit house. The color palette includes modern cool grays and a light orange accent color. Orange as a brand element imparts feelings of excitement, enthusiasm and energy which attracts attention. Since generating excitement, enthusiasm and energy for brands in an attention-getting way is the very core of what Acer does, there was no other color to use for the new brand palette.
A spark of orange sets the foundation for the agency’s new logo, which looks simple at first glance. However, a complex lettering style hints that there is more beneath the surface. This reflects the dedication of the Acer staff to work tirelessly behind the scenes, while the client enjoys an easy exhibit experience.
Recognizing exceptional service as the hallmark of Acer’s offering, Acer President Michael Dunne assures "We will not lose focus on our core competency of client-centric exhibit design and build. The last 18 months have been trying to say the least. It is gratifying to know we got through it and are back to doing what we do best for our clients. Our new brand provides an opportunity to show that we are better than ever!”
About Acer Exhibits & Events LLC:
Acer Exhibits, a certified veteran-owned custom exhibit design and fabrication company, serves clients in a wide variety of industries. Services include design, build, experiential marketing, program management, turnkey event logistics, consulting, rental and more for all types of trade show, f2f engagement and environmental installation programs. Acer believes in total customization, tailoring each project to the client’s unique needs, rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach.
