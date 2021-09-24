Interview With An AI Research Scientist Dr. Hector Palacios Joins Sal Peer of AI Exosphere & Founder of RISE Innovation
New RISE Innovation Episode featuring Dr. Hector Palacios who researches NeuroSymbolic methods, combining Machine Learning and Reasoning.
My mission is to continue bridging the gap and help bring in the new wave of innovative leaders.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interview with an AI Research Scientist Dr. Hector Palacios of Element AI, a ServiceNow company, joins Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere and the Founder of the RISE Innovation Program.
Dr. Hector Palacios currently researches NeuroSymbolic methods, combining Machine Learning and Reasoning.
One is about using business context/knowledge to enhance the performance of pure machine learning methods.
The second is about incomplete but sound AI reasoning methods that deal with incomplete knowledge/models, including the output of pre-trained ML models.
For reasoning, Hector is interested in constraints, SAT, planning, and causal models. His industrial work has focused mainly on NLP, although he has worked with Vision, time-series, and operations research.
In academia, Hector produced award-winning work on AI reasoning, introduced new algorithms, and specialized in combining AI techniques.
So tune in to get informed, download some knowledge, and get inspired to innovate. The possibilities are endless.
The episode airs on AI Exosphere's YouTube Channel on September 27th, 2021, at 9:00am EST. It is entertaining full of valuable insights, ethical questions, and creative inspiration from an artificial intelligence research scientist.
It would seem Sal has more episodes in mind which will be hosted on the AI Exosphere YouTube channel and become available to the RISE Innovation community.
About RISE Innovation Interview Series
RISE Innovation's creative team and our esteemed host Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere, care about the integrity of each story and, most importantly, educate the audience. We believe the proper creative strategy must have clear and measurable objectives while simultaneously being rooted in education. Therefore, we strive to do meaningful interviews that inspire audiences to take action and join the innovation movement.
