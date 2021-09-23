Transform your thoughts & change your world with Silent Subliminals from EARNETIC
EARNETIC.de is also specialized in Silent Subliminals and NeuroMentalPrograms.
Transforming audio aids from EARNETIC”MüNCHEN, BAYERN, GERMANY, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silent Subliminals are more and more in everybody's mouth when it comes to the topic of personality development, mindset and programming of the subconscious. First of all, the question arises as to what exactly Silent Subliminals are. Silent Subliminals are audio files that contain affirmations that our conscious mind cannot perceive, but which are stored in the subconscious mind and have their effect there. Our brain is designed to always strive to reaffirm our deepest beliefs and convictions over and over again in our daily lives. Our beliefs and convictions sit in our subconscious mind, which sends impulses to our conscious mind, prompting it to constantly re-verify the beliefs.
— EARNETIC - Deutsche Silent Subliminals
Silent Subliminals by EARNETIC - Music for your subconscious mind with healing Affirmationen
With affirmations that are spoken aloud, the problem so often arises that our conscious mind receives contrary signals. The subconscious mind gives an impulse, for example: "I am unattractive". If we now receive the compliment from outside: "But you look good!", our consciousness rejects this statement because it is imprinted on other beliefs. It therefore passes on to the subconscious that this statement is not true, whereupon the subconscious again feels confirmed. In Silent Subliminals, the affirmations are not spoken aloud, but are stored in a higher frequency range in the audio file. In this way, it is not possible for the conscious mind to verify the affirmations or reject them, and they go directly to the subconscious mind, where they can overwrite the previous beliefs piece by piece.
Transforming audio aids from EARNETIC with Silent Beats
In this way, the subconscious mind can be realigned in any direction. People who are convinced that they are not in control of their lives become great achievers with the help of Silent Subliminals and thus become role models for other people. Silent Subliminals can help people on many different mental, as well as physical levels. For example, they can relieve depression, strengthen self-discipline, lead people into a happy relationship, as well as relieve pain and cure allergies.
Silent Subliminals are as powerful a tool as hypnosis. However, created incorrectly, they are also high risk, as the conscious mind cannot verify the information that the suggestions give to the subconscious mind. Thus, if the affirmations are incorporated into the audio file with only half-knowledge, or even ignorance, the subliminal can produce the opposite effect. With affirmations, every word that is included in them matters.
There is a big difference if the affirmation is "you are happy" or if it is "you are never unhappy again". The subconscious mind does not know negations, so with the first affirmation "you are happy" is stored, while the second affirmation is synonymous with "you are unhappy" for the subconscious mind and is stored as that phrase. Are you looking for high quality Silent Subliminals , then you are exactly right at Earnetic.com.
Who are we and what do we stand for? Insights into EARNETIC
At Earnetic.de we produce high quality Silent Subliminals that will show results with regular use. Our company is based in Germany and sells the highest quality Silent Subliminals. Our goal is to help you achieve everything you want in your life and realize your full potential. You will find subliminals for different areas of life, which have already helped many people to change their lives in a positive direction. If you are new to subconscious programming and have questions you would like to ask us, please contact our support team.
There, competent staff will be happy to help you and answer your questions satisfactorily. If you would like to test our Silent Subliminals, then our free offer is just right for you. Simply sign up for our newsletter and start your transformation. In addition, you will always be up to date on what is going on with us. Frequently asked questions about Silent Subliminals are answered in our "Frequently Asked Questions" tab. It is worthwhile for you to take a look there in order to better understand how Silent Subliminals work.
We stand 100% behind the quality of our Silent Subliminals, which is why we offer you a 30 day
Stefan Bechtenfels
Industry-Forum
email us here
EARNETIC #1 - Das Tor zum Unterbewusstsein