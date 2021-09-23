World Services for the Blind Foundation, Sustainable Independence

World Services for the Blind Foundation announces the 21st annual Vision Award, feat. special guests, and launch of the WSB Profiles of Clients video.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Services for the Blind Foundation proudly announces the 21st annual Vision Award luncheon Thursday, October 7th, honoring Ronnie Dedman of AT&T Arkansas, special guests, and the launch of the WSB Profiles of Clients video.

“This year, we have shifted the direction,” says a representative from World Services for the Blind Foundation. “We want our guests to leave feeling happy and heartened, so, we’ve added some inspiring and entertaining Arkansans to the venue.”

Ronnie Dedman joins a long list of philanthropists and community leaders as this year’s honoree.

“Mr. Dedman was the first on our list of candidates, and we are very pleased that he accepted the nomination as he represents a tenure of hard work and dedication to community that aligns with the mission and values of the World Services for the Blind Foundation,” says Foundation Chairperson, Sharon Priest.

Ronnie is a graduate of both Leadership Greater Little Rock, sponsored by the Little Rock Chamber, and Leadership Arkansas, the Arkansas State Chamber’s leadership program. He has served as a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and as a past member of the Little Rock Rotary Club, was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. Ronnie was the recipient of the Junior Achievement of Arkansas 2020 Legacy Award for his exceptional leadership in supporting academic excellence in Arkansas.

The Vision Award celebrates philanthropy, civic leadership, diversity, and a commitment to inclusiveness that align with the mission of World Services for the Blind and promote positive public awareness of Blindness. This year, the Vision Award will feature 2 special guests; North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick as well as State Representative Fred Allen will emcee the event, speaking on behalf of WSB and Mr. Dedman. World Services for the Blind will also launch its new video, Client Profiles, featuring real stories of Arkansans who have become blind in adulthood and overcome great obstacles to achieve.

Whether it be through our Annual Vision Award, Events, or legacy donors the World Services for the Blind Foundation continues to enhance the World Services for the Blind Organization. Our Foundation supports educational programming, life skills, buildings and operations, and community partnerships. Our mission is to enable people who are blind or visually impaired to live full, productive, and independent lives with dignity and self- respect through independence and job training.

For more information contact: Bec Dwyer, Development, WSBF

rdwyer@wsblind.org

www.wsblindfoundation.org

The Vision Award

WHEN AND WHERE:

October 7th, 2021 (Doors Open at 11:30 a.m.)

Clinton Presidential Center Great Hall

Featuring:

Ronnie Dedman, President AT&T, AR

North Little Rock Mayor, Terry Hartwick

Arkansas State Representative Fred Allen District 30

Real Stories, Client Profile Video Premier

Client Video, Surviving to Thriving with Blindness