FI Consulting's PIM Offers Subrecipient Reporting and Tracking For Grants and Loans
Subrecipient Reporting Provides Government Grant and Lending Program Managers Increased Visibility into the ROI of Their Assistance Programs
The recent expansion of assistance programs requiring rapid distribution of funds through multiple levels of recipients has highlighted the need for greater tracking, management, and review.”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FI Consulting today announced a new release of its proprietary Program Investment Manager (PIM) software for government grant, loan, and guarantee programs, now including support for integrated subrecipient tracking and management.
Program Investment Manager (PIM) is the first modular suite of FedRAMP-compliant applications that help federal agencies manage grant, loan, guarantee, and other subsidy programs from application through closeout. PIM includes modules for origination and application processing, integrated portfolio management, program performance management, oversight and compliance, and closeout. of modules that can be implemented individually to enhance specific functions or as an integrated suite to support end-to-end program management.
With Program Investment Manager 2.0, agencies, recipients, and subrecipients can now use PIM to:
- Track and manage recipient and subrecipient distributions through multiple distribution levels, funding types, and spend categories.
- Collect and analyze recipient and subrecipient performance data.
- Manage compliance reviews including at the subrecipient level.
Recipients and subrecipients can use PIM’s FedRAMP compliant, secure portal to:
- Avoid inefficient and time-intensive manual reporting processes.
- Directly update funding and performance information via a flexible, easy-to-use interface.
- Upload required reports, documents, and other artifacts.
Some additional features of PIM’s subrecipient reporting module include:
- Secure, role-based access, enabling agencies to import permissions from existing systems and data sources, or create and manage access directly through PIM.
- Configurable logic that enables PIM to record reported expenses against multiple awards and spend categories for a single recipient based on agency accounting or policy preferences.
- Monitoring of submissions with visualization of subrecipient compliance with reporting obligations.
“The recent expansion of assistance programs requiring rapid distribution of funds through multiple levels of recipients has highlighted the need for greater tracking, management, and review of where assistance money goes and what it is ultimately used for,” said Rob Silverman, FI Consulting’s Managing Director for Platform Solutions. “Our latest release of PIM leverages the power of automation, secure portal technology, flexible low-code configuration, and advanced analytics to provide government agencies, constituents, and other stakeholders greater visibility and assurance regarding these critical but complex loan, guarantee, and grant assistance programs.”
More information about FI Consulting’s Program Investment Manager (PIM) can be found at: https://www.ficonsulting.com/how-we-help/solution-areas/pim/
About FI Consulting
FI Consulting (FI) delivers solutions that help government agencies and commercial financial institutions gain better information, make insightful and substantiated decisions, manage risk, and improve performance. FI’s approach applies data, analytics, modeling, and technology through agile, customer-centric principles that recognize the complexities of our clients’ businesses as well as leading practices. Learn more at www.ficonsulting.com.
