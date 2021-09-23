Aerial real estate photography of a property for sale in New Market Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, September 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Droneworx Photography is expanding, and soon will be offering aerial drone photography and video nationwide. Available Mid October, 2021.Droneworx Photography is expanding our services of aerial photography, drone video, and ground photography. Through our network of highly qualified, licensed, and insured UAS Pilots, we will soon be offering our services anywhere throughout the U.S.All of our contracted aerial photographers and pilots have been carefully screened to ensure that only the best in industry camera/video drones are used.The list of services which will initially be offered:Aerial VideoAerial PhotographyDrone Mapping.Aerial video includes up to a 3 minute video and all post production is included: editing, color correction, addition of sound clips. All with 48 hour turn around, and guaranteed customer satisfaction.Aerial photography includes 20 high resolution photographs, edited and color corrected.Drone Mapping includes mapping, 3D Rendering from generated maps, 20 aerial images, 4 30 second videos, and monthly progress reports through the use of orthomosaic mapping.We provide drone photography, drone videography and conventional real estate photography services in and around Knoxville Tennessee. Droneworx wants to simplify the process for all companies, regardless of their size, or location to have access to professional photography, drone imagery, and data, all at an affordable price.Our mission is to provide the most engaging experience, through the use of hi-resolution photography, aerial drone imagery, and drone mapping.For more information, contact us by visiting our site at:info@droneworxphotography.comOr call us at 423-201-1279„The initial rollout of our expanded territories will include all states in the Southeast, with the initial expansion being finalized by mid October. We hope to be able to service all states by mid January, 2022”.Ron Clevenger, CEO, Droneworx Photography

