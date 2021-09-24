HSC is one step closer to implementing new ‘My eHealth Record’ system

UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSC has named the preferred suppliers of its new electronic patient record system (EPR), a key component of its ‘My eHealth Record’ transformation plans.

The multi-million pound investment was approved by the States of Deliberation in 2020 as a key element of the Partnership of Partnership. It is both a necessity to replace and update key software in use across HSC but also represents a significant step forward in terms of the way digital health records can be managed and utilised.

The Partnership of Purpose is an essential transformation programme for HSC to future proof the Bailiwick’s healthcare model to cope with a changing demographic and continued fiscal pressures. In summary, it aims to keep everyone healthier longer, while also providing access to the right care at the right time when islanders need it.

An extensive procurement and evaluation process over the last 18 months has seen IMS MAXIMS named as the preferred supplier for the underlying software used by HSC’s Acute and Mental Health services and Servelec for the software needed by Community and Child Health services. Both suppliers have clearly demonstrated how they can work together to provide a seamless overall system and the related software has been extensively evaluated by clinical staff across all of the associated operational areas as part of the selection process.

As a result of the progress that has been made, the States of Guernsey is currently working to finalise the associated negotiations and contractual documents with the two preferred suppliers and expects to conclude this process, subject to final approvals and achieve formal contract signature in October.

Deputy Aidan Matthews, HSC Committee member and lead for transformation in respect of progressing the Partnership of Purpose, said that reaching this milestone was a significant step forward. He commented:

‘We are referring to this new system as ‘My eHealth record’ as it is working towards creating one electronic view of each patient. On the one hand, it will provide a modern experience of technology that our clinicians expect to support their work, but the importance of this project goes way beyond that – ultimately the modernisation of our health and social care provision is dependent on the implementation of this new system’.

Deputy Matthews continued:

‘The My eHealth record programme is laying the foundations of a paperless system joining together HSC, MSG, and other health and care providers, across the Bailiwick. Delivering this change to our core software is a major undertaking and will require the support of all our stakeholders and will take two to three years of work by our teams to complete. I would like to thank all of our staff and partners for their work so far and for their support to deliver the implementation of the My eHealth record programme going forward’.

HSC’s current EPR is provided through a single system known as TRAKCare 2012 which has served the organisation since 2012 and will be gradually decommissioned through the changes being introduced through the My eHealth Record programme. Because of the time periods involved in the delivery of this programme, the implementation process will be phased, with elements of the new system going live in 2022 2023 and additional modules coming onboard in subsequent phases. The full system will be installed and in full use across HSC by mid 2024.

IMS MAXIMS Chief Executive Officer Thomas Anderson, said:

‘I am delighted with the decision by the States of Guernsey for IMS MAXIMS to provide the core of a new integrated care record on behalf of the HSC. We look forward to working together to deliver what will be an important change project to support integrated and improved patient health and social care across the Bailiwick. We are confident that this marks the beginning of a long and beneficial partnership.’

Steve Wightman, Managing Director for Healthcare at Servelec, said:

‘This is a very exciting project to be increasing our work with the States of Guernsey following several successful years working together. The opportunity to work alongside their acute provider to implement a fully interoperable solution will help us make a transformational impact on how clinicians work and the delivery of services to patients.’

Jon Buckland, MSG Chief Executive commented:

‘As a key partner of HSC, we are fully supportive of the selection of these partners to deliver the My eHealth Record programme. MSG has been and will continue to be directly involved with the delivery of these important changes at Consultant and project levels. The systems being implemented are critical to support the effective delivery of our work for islanders and the progression of change needed to deliver the Partnership of Purpose’.