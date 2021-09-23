Pakawaste joins landmark sustainability expo 2021

Submit Release
Our team are delighted to be engaging with such a prestigious event, it allows us to talk face to face with customers and businesses who are concerned over the changes in waste management legislation.”
— David Hamer
PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pakawaste Limited is pleased to announce they will be exhibiting at ‘The Big Sustainability Expo (Southampton) 2021’.

The Big Sustainability Expo is one of the UK’s biggest and best attended events dedicated to supporting both public and private sector organisations which are working hard to reduce their impact on the environment. This year the event will be held at the home of Southampton Football Club, St. Mary’s Stadium on the 28th October and will be open from 9.30am to 4.00pm.

Delegates can expect a packed schedule of events and features and will also receive a free takeaway guide on the day, full of useful information about carbon offset. They will also be emailed a free tool ‘Road Map Towards Net-Zero Carbon’.

Amongst the 2021 features are Waste Management and Recycling Solutions, and the Pakawaste team will be on hand on stand 75 to advise you on any queries you might have relating to these topics. You will see displayed a small cross section of Pakawaste’s waste handling solutions comprehensive fleet of waste management equipment. You will also be able to discuss your individual issues and discover how Pakawaste can help you reduce your impact on the environment by reducing landfill waste and improving your recycling processes.

David Hamer, CEO said “It has been a strange period with the Covid-19 pandemic, but Pakawaste has continued to grow and expand our remit. It will be great to get out meeting potential and existing customers at the expo. Our team are delighted to be engaging with such a prestigious event, it will allow us to talk face to face with customers and businesses who are concerned over the changes in waste management legislation, and we can reassure them.”

Pakawaste delivering cost-effective methods of waste management that reduce waste and help customers meet legislative compliance.

About Pakawaste
The Pakawaste Group is the UK’s number one Waste Handling System provider, delivering leading engineering and manufacturing services for waste management and recycling in the UK and abroad.

Already a market leader, Pakawaste is constantly expanding and developing its product offering, rental, service, maintenance, and manufacturing business to meet the changing and diverse demands of its clients.

Company Overview
Based in Preston, Lancashire, Pakawaste offers the largest range of waste handling solutions in the UK. Products range from static to portable compactors, vertical and horizontal balers, waste transfer stations and bins and bin equipment and a variety of other specialist waste handling systems at its purpose-built factory.

In addition to a comprehensive range of standard products, Pakawaste’s expert technical team can engineer bespoke and turnkey solutions to any waste problems that your company may be facing.

Pakawaste also has two sister companies. System Rental, which offers Pakawaste’s premier waste handling equipment on rental or hire purchase agreements and Pakawaste Engineering Services Ltd which has one of the largest networks of strategically placed mobile service engineers. Each engineer operates from fully equipped vehicles and can provide maintenance and service packages including third-party coverage.

