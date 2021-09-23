ST. Johnsbury Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A404682
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery
STATION: ST. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 9/23/2021 at 0103 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tremblay Lane, Concord VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Krystal Goss
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers responded to the report of a disturbance. Further investigation revealed one of the parties involved, Krystal Goss, was showing signs of alcohol impairment. Furthermore, Goss had court ordered conditions of release to not consume alcohol. Goss was taken into custody, and later transported to the ST. Johnsbury Barracks where fingerprints, and photographs were taken. Goss was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 6th 2021 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.