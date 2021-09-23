Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,670 in the last 365 days.

ST. Johnsbury Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 21A404682

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Trooper Colin Connery                        

 

STATION:         ST. Johnsbury Barracks            

 

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/23/2021 at  0103 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tremblay Lane, Concord VT

 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

ACCUSED:           Krystal Goss                                    

 

AGE: 35

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

              On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers responded to the report of a disturbance. Further investigation revealed one of the parties involved, Krystal Goss, was showing signs of alcohol impairment. Furthermore, Goss had court ordered conditions of release to not consume alcohol. Goss was taken into custody, and later transported to the ST. Johnsbury Barracks where fingerprints, and photographs were taken. Goss was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME:       December 6th 2021 0830 hours       

 

COURT: Caledonia

 

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

ST. Johnsbury Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.