ST. Johnsbury Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A404682

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery

STATION: ST. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 9/23/2021 at 0103 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tremblay Lane, Concord VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Krystal Goss

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers responded to the report of a disturbance. Further investigation revealed one of the parties involved, Krystal Goss, was showing signs of alcohol impairment. Furthermore, Goss had court ordered conditions of release to not consume alcohol. Goss was taken into custody, and later transported to the ST. Johnsbury Barracks where fingerprints, and photographs were taken. Goss was released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 6th 2021 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.