QuickX Paving the Way for Acceptance of Crypto Currencies One Product at a Time
The mission of QuickX has been the wider acceptance of crypto currencies globally, which is turned in to a reality through various crypto centric products.PORTOMASO, ST. JULIANS, MALTA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mission of QuickX has been the wider acceptance of crypto currencies globally ever since the origin of the organization. The mission is turned in to a reality through various products brought in to the market over a period of three years. QuickX is a brand that not only promised, but also delivered to its audience a range of products with class, technology and utility.
Crypto currency is a whole market in itself, which however fast is growing and expanding every day, but is still a taboo in many parts of the world. It is often come to notice, that people are yet to discover the utility, benefits and the wide possibilities that come along and they need to be made more familiar with the associated concepts and information. And QuickX has been doing just the job.
QuickX has its own decentralized exchange (DEX), wherein the users can exchange their desired crypto currencies while being in full control. Moving away from the trend of centralized exchanges, DEXs are the future of exchange and QuickX’s CNexchange is making sure their associated community takes full advantage of it.
Not only coming up with a seamless and secure exchange, but QuickX is also responsible for other crypto products such as introducing the world’s first mining watch, wherein the users get rewarded for every step they take. Not only that, QuickX has also launched world’s slimmest hardware wallet along with a software wallet to ease the process of storing crypto currencies. QuickX also has its own token: QCX that is considered to be one of the top mid-cap currencies available in the market today and is listed on multiple exchanges. And lastly, its own payment gateway.
Not just in theory, but applicability in real life is what QuickX has been tirelessly working towards. The real acceptance of crypto comes when its utility is increased and the people are able to make use of it in everyday life. And the QuickX community gets to experience uses and advantages of crypto through all the crypto centric products that the company has launched hence aiding to fulfillment of the company’s mission of wider acceptance of crypto currencies globally.
