REPX announces half-year results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2021

Logo of REPX

REPX Logo

• Consolidated group revenues for the six months rose to € 869,545. • Consolidated Investment in technology amounts to € 755,522 for the analysed period.

The Reputation Exchange Plc (CY-CSE:REPX)

LONDON, U.K., September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPX the Fintech Company that combines payment technology and the passion of fans through its innovative payment products that allow sports teams and celebrities to monetize their reputation and brand, announces its half-year results for the 6 months period ended 30 June 2021, consolidated with its subsidiaries BSS-ONE (company that provides complete IT solutions, software development and IT services) and Next Wallet (company that develops innovative payment solutions based on pre-paid card programmes ).

Revenues, which were obviously still at a standstill in the start-up phase which closed on 31 December 2020, rose to € 869,545 in the first 6 months of the year, with the consolidation of the two subsidiaries. Consolidated costs as of 30 June 2021 amount to € 1,589,719.

As a result of the consolidation, the components of administrative, personnel, commission and miscellaneous costs correspond to a total of € 1,586,160 for the period ended 30 June 2021. Regarding EBIT of REPX stand alone, the negative gross operating result, improved considerably in the comparison period from (€ 1,545,101) to (€ 723,292), with a decrease of 53.19%.

Significant improvements were also made with respect to the balance sheet items.

Consolidated Investments in technology (the group holds several exclusive proprietary patents) rose from € 611,211 for the full year of 2020 to € 755,522 in the first half of 2021, an implied increase of 19.10%.

As a result of the consolidation, total assets are equal to € 4,976,143, the consolidated trade payable are equal to € 1.397.642 and other current consolidated liabilities are equal to € 1.350.902. The net consolidated capital and reserves amount to € 553,235.

Antonio Matta
The Reputation Exchange PLC
email us here

You just read:

REPX announces half-year results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2021

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Antonio Matta
The Reputation Exchange PLC
Company/Organization
The Reputation Exchange Plc
Suite 2a1, Northside House, Mount Pleasant
Barnet, Hertfordshire, England, EN4 9EB
United Kingdom
+44 7752 613086
Visit Newsroom
About

REPX is a fintech company that is revolutionising traditional banking by combining payment technology and the passion of billions of fans around the world with social media. REPX gives celebrities, influencers, sports teams, brands, iconic cities, the opportunity to connect with their fan base in innovative ways through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards: debit cards and digital products that are patent-protected and designed to cater to their loyal legions of followers and fans. From the beginning, REPX's goal has been to connect celebrities, influencers, sports teams, brands and iconic cities with its project. Today, after just over 1-year REPX has developed a significant portfolio of partners and brands, with several hundred million social media followers worldwide. REPX is relentlessly engaged in creating new partnership agreements to constantly grow its pipeline of contracts, with the aim of continuing to innovate and, at the same time, generate - through its patented cards - maximum engagement of the "social" generation in the electronic payment systems market.

REPX Website

More From This Author
REPX announces half-year results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2021
ACF revises REPX upwards by 40%: market cap at 50M and minimum target price between 15.95 and 16.77 euros -e.c.-
ACF revises REPX upwards by 40%: market cap at 50M and minimum target price between 15.95 and 16.77 euros
View All Stories From This Author