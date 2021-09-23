REPX announces half-year results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2021

REPX Logo

• Consolidated group revenues for the six months rose to € 869,545. • Consolidated Investment in technology amounts to € 755,522 for the analysed period.

The Reputation Exchange Plc (CY-CSE:REPX)

LONDON, U.K., September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPX the Fintech Company that combines payment technology and the passion of fans through its innovative payment products that allow sports teams and celebrities to monetize their reputation and brand, announces its half-year results for the 6 months period ended 30 June 2021, consolidated with its subsidiaries BSS-ONE (company that provides complete IT solutions, software development and IT services) and Next Wallet (company that develops innovative payment solutions based on pre-paid card programmes ).

Revenues, which were obviously still at a standstill in the start-up phase which closed on 31 December 2020, rose to € 869,545 in the first 6 months of the year, with the consolidation of the two subsidiaries. Consolidated costs as of 30 June 2021 amount to € 1,589,719.

As a result of the consolidation, the components of administrative, personnel, commission and miscellaneous costs correspond to a total of € 1,586,160 for the period ended 30 June 2021. Regarding EBIT of REPX stand alone, the negative gross operating result, improved considerably in the comparison period from (€ 1,545,101) to (€ 723,292), with a decrease of 53.19%.

Significant improvements were also made with respect to the balance sheet items.

Consolidated Investments in technology (the group holds several exclusive proprietary patents) rose from € 611,211 for the full year of 2020 to € 755,522 in the first half of 2021, an implied increase of 19.10%.

As a result of the consolidation, total assets are equal to € 4,976,143, the consolidated trade payable are equal to € 1.397.642 and other current consolidated liabilities are equal to € 1.350.902. The net consolidated capital and reserves amount to € 553,235.