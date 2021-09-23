TempraMed Announces Prominent Addition to the Scientific Advisory Board
TempraMed
TempraMed boasts renowned leaders on board
Dr. Isaacs is a welcome addition to the distinguished scientific leaders who are providing TempraMed with guidance as we expand the TempraMed product offering and research and development efforts”USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempraMed; a company that develops storage solutions that save patients’ lives by protecting them from damaged medications, today announced an addition to the Scientific Advisory Board that is comprised of leaders in the field of diabetes and pharma.
— Ron Nagar TempraMed CEO/Founder
Dr. Diana Isaacs PharmD, BCPS, BC-ADM, BCACP, CDCES earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from the University of Illinois at Chicago, Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and completed a pharmacy practice residency with emphasis in ambulatory care at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center. Dr. Isaacs is a Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist and holds board certifications in pharmacotherapy, ambulatory care, and advanced diabetes management. She serves in leadership roles for several pharmacy and diabetes organizations. She is the Communications Director for the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Pregnancy and Reproductive Health Interest Group and serves on the ADA Professional Practice Committee for 2020-2021.
She has numerous diabetes publications and research projects with a focus on medications, CGM and diabetes technology. Dr. Isaacs was awarded the Ohio Pharmacists Association Under 40 Award in 2019 and was the 2020 ADCES Diabetes Care and Education Specialist of the Year.
Dr. Isaacs currently serves as the Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) and Remote Monitoring Program Coordinator at the Cleveland Clinic Diabetes Center. She provides medication and technology management and runs a robust CGM shared medical appointment program. “Dr. Isaacs is a welcome addition to the distinguished group of scientific leaders who are providing TempraMed with advice and guidance as we continue to expand the TempraMed product offering and our research and development efforts” said Ron Nagar TempraMed CEO and Founder.
“I look forward to working with the TempraMed team and the other scientific advisory board members to advise on the needs of people with diabetes and on current and future research activities for "Last Mile" control and management solutions for all injectable and temperature sensitive pharmaceuticals,” said Dr. Diana Isaacs.
Members of the TempraMed Scientific Advisory Board include:
Professor William V. Tamborlane -Honored Professor and Chief of Pediatric Endocrinology at Yale School of Medicine
Professor Andreas Pfutzner M.D. Managing Director and Founder of PFÜTZNER Science & Health Institute GmbH/ Germany.
Susan Sloane Diabetes Educator/Consultant. Specializes in Diabetes Education.
About TempraMed
TempraMed develops, manufactures and markets; validated, compact & maintenance free smart personal storage solutions for injectable medications. By bringing to the market temperature regulating technology developed for space, TempraMed is filling an unmet need for people who inject medications and would like to live their lives spontaneously and with less hassles. TempraMed markets the VIVI Cap 1 a temperature shield cap for diabetes insulin pens. TempraMed is led by a world class team of experts in the field of medical and diabetes; Ilan Cohen TempraMed’s chairman has been one of Israel's leading visionaries since 1985. He is the former Director General of the Israeli Prime Minister's office, Co-Founder of POC Management Consulting, and director and partner of a multitude of top Israeli companies and organizations including high technology. Roger O. Goldman; Board Member is the former chair of the JDRF and is a sought-after strategic, charismatic, and visionary leader and advisor with a proven track record of transforming mindsets and building success at all levels of an organization. Ron Nagar, Founder and CEO is a medical device serial entrepreneur and inventor, he is the Co-Founder of InsuLine Medical and Glucon.
Brenda Zeitlin
TempraMed
brenda@tempramed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
TempraMed - Protecting medications in order to save lives