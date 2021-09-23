Divami Design Labs Announces New Webinar

Divami Webinar

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading design and development agency is planning to host a webinar on "How Design, Engineering, and Product Go Together.”

Today Divami announced a webinar on addressing the most underlying challenges that product companies face while trying to set up a collaborative process between the design, development, and engineering teams.

The webinar will be part of a monthly webinar series that the top design agency is planning. Each webinar will focus on a key problem that the digital industry and its decision makers face on a daily basis.

The first webinar on “Three’s party- How Design, Engineering, and Product Go Together” will be hosted on 6th October 2021 at 6:30 PM IST. “With rapidly shifting team dynamics and industry expectation, it is harder for businesses to stick to their goals. This webinar, with expert advice and a live Q&A for attendees, will focus on actionable insights which the attendees can easily follow,” said Prathima Inolu, Director of Divami Design Labs and Host of the webinar

The webinar can be attended free of charge and will take place monthly.

Anyone can register for the October webinar by visiting here https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RDgIMmPXSduHJjDr4CLOlg

Divami Design Labs is a UX UI Design firm, who have been especially known for their expertise in SaaS, and Enterprise Platform design and development capabilities with a team of about 70 UX UI Designers and Developers. Over the past 12 years, they have worked with clients across the world to deliver a world-class user experience through web & mobile apps, B2B SaaS & Enterprise Software, Consumer apps & eCommerce platforms, and Digital Transformation projects. Apart from their current segments, they are planning for significant growth into Salesforce Platform, AR/VR apps, wearables, Speech & Telematics. They currently have offices in the US and India.

For more information on Divami Design Labs and their services, please visit https://divami.com/