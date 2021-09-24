Navancio awarded $5.3M Gateway Digital Records Interface Contract

This award is a huge step forward for our mission here at Navancio” — Mark Maryboy

WASHINGTON DC , UNITED STATES , September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of the Interior Bureau of Trust Funds Administration has awarded a 2-year, $5.3M contract to Navancio in order to develop an internal/external web portal solution. This Gateway will function as a digital research and distribution center for those seeking access to fiduciary tribal records and general records from tribes across the United States. In addition, this portal will be used by government entities, financial institutions, law firms, corporations, nonprofits organizations and others who require or request information contained in these records. With support from the Office of Trust Records Digital Center of Excellence (DOCE), Navancio will work on developing a robust solution that is interoperable with current systems and accessible to relevant stakeholders in a secure environment.

"This award is a huge step forward for our mission here at Navancio" says Navancio president Mark Maryboy "My goal with our company is to bring innovation to the Navajo Nation and the greater Tribal community, our working relationship with the Department of Interior on this critical contract related to tribal digital records is a great example of what can be done."

The digital research and distribution center will eliminate the current reliance on paper files and manual processes, such as scanning and emailing title records back and forth. This new digital process will also improve accuracy of data entry and retrieval speeds, resulting in more efficient workflow for DOI trust beneficiaries interested in accessing their digital tribal records.

Navancio will be collaborating with NexGen Technologies, Inc. to support the BTFA Gateway - Digital Records Interface contract. NexGen is a minority-owned small business based in Colorado that has successfully offered a wide range of IT support services to DOI Agencies and Bureaus for over 20 years.

Awardee Name: NAVANCIO LLC

Contract Duration: 24 months

Total Contract Value: $5,347,763.20

Funding Agency: BUREAU OF TRUST FUNDS ADMINISTRATION

Funding Office: BUREAU OF TRUST FUNDS ADMINISTRATION

Number of Bidders: 4

RFP ID: 140D0421Q0598

Award ID: 140D0421P0237

About: Navancio, an 8(a) certified ISBEE, is a forward-thinking, technology and process-driven firm that offers professional services such software development, modernization and enhancement, general IT services, and consulting.