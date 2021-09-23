Helium Market Top Companies Insights, Segmentation & 2027 Forecast Analysis By Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Helium Market Outlook (2019-2027) – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the Global Helium Market is accounted for $2.56 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.08 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rising demand from the electronics industry, growing healthcare sector, and increasing demand for energy. However, high cost of extraction of helium is the restraining factor for the growth of the market. Some of the key players in Helium Market include Air Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Airgas, Exxon, Renergen, Gulf Cryo, Linde, Iwatani Corporation, NexAir LLC, Badger Midstream, Gazprom, Buzwair, Qatargas Operating Company Limited, RasGas, Air Liquid, Messer Group, Matheson Tri-Gas, Praxair, Iceblick, and PGNiG.
Helium is the second component on the periodic table, usually found in the form of an unscented gas and has various applications. Helium gas is lighter than air and this property makes it ideal for a variety of applications.
Phases Covered:
• Gas
• Liquid
Applications Covered:
• Cryogenics
• Controlled Atmosphere
• Pressurizing and Purging
• Breathing Mixes
• Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography
• Welding
End Users Covered:
• Energy & Power
• Defense
• Healthcare
• Electronics and Semiconductors
• Aerospace and Aircraft
• Welding and Metal Fabrication
