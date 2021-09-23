Global Smart Speaker Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2027 | Amazon, Alphabet, Baidu
Stratistics MRC report, Smart Speaker Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Speaker Market is accounted for $6.17 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $24.97 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. Some of the factors like the growing trend of personalization and rapid proliferation of multifunctional devices are boosting the market growth. However, issues related to connectivity range, compatibility, and power is hindering the market growth. The smart speaker is a wireless speaker enabled by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or other wireless protocols and powered by a virtual assistant, which is determined by artificial intelligence. It is the most modern technological innovation dominating the customer technology market and is activated by a voice demand to execute dissimilar tasks such as ordering food, listening to music, and online shopping. It also performs other activities, such as obtaining weather information, listing day to day activities, and integrating with the smart home appliances. These multiple features provide an edge to a smart speaker market over other substitute technological products and services. Some of the key players profiled in the Smart Speaker Market include Amazon, Alphabet, Baidu, Alibaba, Xiaomi, Harman International, Apple, Sonos, Bose, Lenovo, Facebook, Samsung, Sony, Onkyo Corporation, SK Telecom, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Altec Lansing, Libratone, and Mobvoi.
Components Covered:
• Software
• Hardware
Types Covered:
• Multi-Room
• Double-Room
• Single Room
Intelligent Virtual Assistant’s Covered:
• Amazon Alexa
• AliGenie
• DuerOS
• Google Assistant
• Siri
• Xiaomi Al Assistant
• Cortana
• Naver Clova
• SKT NUGU
• Kakao
• Bixby
• Xiaowei
Connectivity’s Covered:
• Bluetooth Connectivity
• Wi-Fi Connectivity
• Near Field Communication
Distribution Channels Covered:
• Online
• Offline
Smart Speaker Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Smart Speaker Market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
Stratistics Market Research Consulting offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.
