THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspension (1 bill)

  1. H.R. 5323 – Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations)
Complete Consideration of H.R. 4350 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services)

As of tonight, the House has completed debate on H.R. 4350.

Postponed Amendment Votes (17):  

Bowman Amendment #25 Mfume Amendment #26 Khanna Amendment #28 Meeks Amendment #30 Carolyn Maloney Amendment #35 Johnson (GA)/McClintock Amendment #36 Garamendi Amendment #38 Schrader Amendment #39 Ocasio-Cortez/Pocan Amendment #40 Jacobs (CA)/Lee (CA) Amendment #41 Langevin Amendment #42 Bowman/Clark Amendment #105 Bipartisan En Bloc #2 Bipartisan En Bloc #3 Bipartisan En Bloc #4 Leger Fernandez Amendment #241 Torres (CA) Amendment #435

Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (8 votes)
  1. S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor)
  2. H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
  3. H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources)
  4. H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
  5. H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
  6. H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
  7. H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
  8. H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)

