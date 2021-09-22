THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Suspension (1 bill) H.R. 5323 – Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2022 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) Complete Consideration of H.R. 4350 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) As of tonight, the House has completed debate on H.R. 4350. Postponed Amendment Votes (17): Bowman Amendment #25 Mfume Amendment #26 Khanna Amendment #28 Meeks Amendment #30 Carolyn Maloney Amendment #35 Johnson (GA)/McClintock Amendment #36 Garamendi Amendment #38 Schrader Amendment #39 Ocasio-Cortez/Pocan Amendment #40 Jacobs (CA)/Lee (CA) Amendment #41 Langevin Amendment #42 Bowman/Clark Amendment #105 Bipartisan En Bloc #2 Bipartisan En Bloc #3 Bipartisan En Bloc #4 Leger Fernandez Amendment #241 Torres (CA) Amendment #435 Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (8 votes) S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor) H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources) H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources) H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)