Pheasant stocking and Access Yes! in the Clearwater

Fall is officially upon us, and if you haven’t gotten into the field yet, now is the time to dust off your hunting gear and blaze orange. IDFG’s statewide Pheasant Stocking Program kicks off the first week of October with a Youth-only hunt, followed by weekly opportunities for hunters to enjoy through December.

Staff will be releasing farm raised male pheasants at 4 locations in the Clearwater Region. Upland game bird permits are required to hunt pheasants at release locations. Sportsmen must register and obtain an Access permit prior to hunting pheasant release locations in the Clearwater Region, using the online sign-in process:

Palouse Youth-Only Release Area: A youth-only mentor area. This area is privately owned and enrolled in Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Please visit the Palouse River AccessYes! webpage to view information about the property, directions, access restrictions, hunting opportunities, and to Sign-Up (Palouse River).

Genesee Release Area: This area is privately owned and enrolled in Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Please visit the Genesee AccessYes! webpage to view information about the property, directions, access restrictions, hunting opportunities, and to Sign-Up (Genesee). **Note** multiple properties are enrolled in the Genesee AccessYes area, and pheasants will only be released on the Zenner Parcel.

Peterson Loop Release Area: This area is privately owned and enrolled in Fish and Game’s Access Yes! Please visit the Peterson Loop AccessYes! webpage to view information about the property, directions, access restrictions, hunting opportunities, and to Sign-Up (Peterson Loop).

Redbird Release Area: Public access area owned and managed by IDFG. Please visit the Craig Mountain WMA webpage to view information about the WMA, directions, access restrictions, and hunting opportunities, or Sign-Up Here (Redbird) to hunt the redbird pheasant release area.

For additional questions regarding Pheasant Releases and AccessYes! properties in the Clearwater Region, please contact:

Tara Ball                                                                                                                       

Regional Wildlife Biologist                                                                                                       

208-750-4219                                                                                                   

tara.ball@idfg.idaho.gov 

-OR-

Ricky McColloch                                                                                                             

Wildlife Technician                                                                                                               

208-799-5010                                                                                       

ricky.mccolloch@idfg.idaho.gov

 

