Almaden Country Day School Unveils its Fisher Event Center, Largest Project in its 40-Year History
The Fisher Event Center is truly a unique building, and you won’t find a facility like this anywhere in California and perhaps the country.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Almaden Country Day School (ACDS) will officially open its Fisher Event Center this month. This year, ACDS is celebrating 40 years of delivering an education focused on a balance of joyful learning, character development, and academic rigor. The Fisher Event Center will serve to enhance the ACDS experience by supporting the school’s commitment to finding the gifts in every child. It will also serve as a place where the entire school community can come together.
“The Fisher Event Center was a dream our school founders had 40 years ago, and after an 8-year project that included planning, fundraising, and construction, we are proud to make that dream a reality,” said Dr. Olaf Jorgenson, Head of school.
The Center itself comprises 15,000 square feet, featuring a grand entrance that leads into a regulation-size high school size gym with bleachers, locker rooms, and offices. The state-of-the-art theater has a raised stage with a beautiful wood proscenium frame and a professional sound system. Further inside the center, a “flex room” is designed to be a versatile space that can serve many purposes including instruction, school and social functions, or an extension of the gym. A servery completes the space to provide lunch to ACDS students, concessions for sports, and catering during events.
“The Fisher Event Center is truly a unique building, and you won’t find a facility like this anywhere in California and perhaps the country,” Principal Architect, Marty Hochroth of Artik Art & Architecture, explains. “All of the acoustic ceilings were created with beautiful open beams and a pattern of different types of wood so visitors will have the feeling of sitting under a large tree. NanaWalls open all the way, seamlessly integrating the outdoor with indoor space to express the welcoming feel to the students and larger community.”
The Fisher Event Center is Almaden Country Day School’s place to play and come together — from students starring in theatrical musicals, athletes practicing and competing, to a space allowing the entire school community to gather together for the first time since the school was founded in 1982.
Opening to ACDS students and faculty the week of September 20, 2021.
Fisher Event Center: Behind the Scenes