Riti Grover Explains Library Management Tips for Success

Library management is more than arranging books; it involves human resource management, financial planning, risk management, and other administrative functions

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does a librarian do? To many people, they check books in and out and probably arrange books nicely on the shelves. Sometimes library management may involve yelling at some of the people who don’t behave appropriately. Managing these visible aspects of the library may not be as straightforward as it appears, yet there are some invisible, more complex aspects. Riti Grover, from Farmington Hills, Michigan, shares the following tips to help you do an excellent job at it.

Understand the Library Management Roles

Public Libraries have become an essential part of communities and are evolving rapidly as ‘Community Hubs’ which have something for everybody. So, to manage a library one has to be a ‘proficient manager’ managing operations (i.e. finances, human resources, physical and digital collections, facilities maintenance, strategic planning, risk management, programming, community relations, fundraising, etc.) as well as a ‘motivating leader’ sparking innovation and collaboration.” Riti Grover stated.

Understand the Library Hierarchy

Getting people to read is the ultimate purpose of a library, but there is more to the library than what happens on the library floor. There is an administrative system behind the scenes that keeps the establishment running smoothly.

“A library manager or director should understand the responsibilities of each of the positions and assign authorities accordingly. Just like any other organization, a functional 'Organizational Structure’ or a reporting hierarchy is vital for running a library optimally.” Riti Grover added.

Understand the Authorities’ Requirements for the Library

Governments usually have mandatory requirements for libraries. Some of these requirements are structural such as the office spaces it must have. The authorities may also put a condition for the size of the reading space vis a vis the number of books in the library.

“Public libraries need to ensure compliance with local, county, and State requirements and report based on the way they were/are originally established and registered – non-profit 501 3(C) Association, Municipal, County, or District library/library systems”. Riti Grover stated.

Always Budget for Operations

A library, like any other institution, needs money to run. It is likely to run out of resources if the management doesn’t plan effectively. This would negatively affect the services it offers. Factor the human resource budget, maintenance, book purchases, etc.

“Libraries usually receive a limited/fixed amount as revenues from the cities/counties and State Aid. So, you need to have the financial acumen to budget for routine operations and contingencies for continued patron services. However, major Capital Projects require the management to take more innovative approaches to raise additional private and public funds.” Riti Grover explains.

Have a Risk Management Plan

“A risk management plan protects the library from legal and financial issues. A library is a public space, and it may be held liable for accidents and losses within its premises. Employees may sue for any number of reasons, and you need to ensure that the library's resources are protected.” Concluded Riti Grover.

You should ensure that the library has adequate insurance to cover all possible liability. Effective management should put loss control measures in place to protect library resources.