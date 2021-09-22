Submit Release
News Search

There were 729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,643 in the last 365 days.

Frank Friar Receives National Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award

FrankFriar3x4_4c cropped.jpgMADISON, Wis. – Frank Friar has received the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture's (NASDA) 2021 James A. Graham award for his outstanding service to agricultural producers in Wisconsin. Friar is a financial consulting and farm transition specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) Farm Center.

“Frank's knowledge and expertise have combined to improve the lives and farming operations of countless farm families over the course of his career," said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanksi. “At a time in his life when most people would have retired to the golf course or fishing boat many years ago, Frank continues to serve farm families that contact the Wisconsin Farm Center for help each day. We are proud to have him as part of the DATCP team."

Friar grew up on a small dairy farm in Grant County, Wis., earned a bachelor's and master's degree in agriculture between his time serving in the U.S. military, and worked for more than 30 years in agriculture lending. Since joining DATCP's Farm Center almost 14 years ago, he has helped guide hundreds of Wisconsin farmers through complex challenges.

NASDA held their annual conference this week in Louisville, KY where Friar was recognized for his contribution to the industry. NASDA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit association which represents the elected and appointed commissioners, secretaries, and directors of the departments of agriculture in all fifty states and four U.S. territories. NASDA's James A. Graham award is named in honor of North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture James Allen Graham who served from 1964-2001.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Frank Friar Receives National Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.