TCEQ approves fines totaling $295,729

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $276,438 against 31 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: two air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, two industrial hazardous waste, two industrial wastewater discharge, five petroleum storage tank, six public water system, two sludge, two water quality and two municipal wastewater discharge.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste, three petroleum storage tank, and three public water system.

In addition, on Sept. 14 and 21, the executive director approved penalties totaling $19,291 against 10 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2021. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel.