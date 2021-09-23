Are You (RED)y? Migrante Content helps Stellantis Brands unveil new (RED) models for FIAT and Jeep
Migrante Content helps Jeep and FIAT fight pandemics and save lives with the debut of (RED) FIAT 500 & Jeep CompassVENICE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Migrante Content - a multicultural creative production agency- helped Jeep and FIAT debut their first-ever (RED) vehicles, The FIAT 500 BEV (RED) and the Jeep Compass (RED).
As the creative agency of record for multicultural Stellantis and FIAT USA, Migrante Content led the vision for both advertising campaigns. The campaign (RED)UCE, launching the FIAT 500 BEV (RED), began production in early August and was filmed in Barcelona, Spain while the (RED) Mission campaign launching the Jeep Compass (RED) was filmed in Detroit.
At its core, the FIAT 500 is dedicated to being the vehicle that gives mobility, evolution, and social responsibility to the masses. (RED)UCE is a visually proactive, feature-driven spot that highlights the FIAT 500 BEV (RED)’s responsibility as it pertains to helping the environment and now, through its (RED) partnership, fighting global pandemics. The commercial drives its audiences to become a part of the change, culminating in the tagline, “Made for the planet. Made for its people.”
Jeep’s (RED) Mission is a cinematically driven spot that states the real “red mission” isn’t on Mars. It’s here on Earth. The commercial highlights each of the core new features of the Jeep Compass (RED) and underscores the importance of participating in a (RED) mission here on this planet.
The creative inspiration behind these two spots was driven directly by Migrante Content’s own personal mission of helping brands to inspire consumers to ‘be the change.’ Founder, Leonardo Ricagni said, “People feel empowered that they can be a part of a larger change by supporting brands like FIAT and Jeep who have a mission-driven purpose.”
The creative production agency gives its mission life by delivering an all-inclusive multicultural voice that goes beyond borders, stereotypes, and religions. Migrante’s General Manager, Sol Ricagni, goes on to say, “Beyond the statistics and the business reasons why it makes sense to become a mission-driven brand, at Migrante Content we care about people. We care about the planet. And we deeply believe it is our responsibility to make this planet a better place for all of its inhabitants, so anything that we can do to further that mission, we will do.”
The release of the (RED)UCE and (RED) Mission campaigns follows a series of campaigns developed by Migrante Content including FIAT’s “Mercy Mercy Me” and “Letter of Hope” and Jeep’s “What Makes Jeep.” View Migrante's portfolio here.
Film Credits:
Agency: Migrante Agency
Creative Director: Leonardo Ricagni
Creative Executive: Sol Ricagni
Producer: Pablo Figueroa
Editor: Franco Ricagni
About Migrante Content:
Migrante Content is a multicultural, scalable, creative production agency specializing in ideation through production. Headquartered in Venice, California with additional offices in Uruguay and Milan, the agency brings an innovative, cinematic approach to advertising, elevating its client’s content to the next level. Through its unique mixture of math and magic, Migrante Content connects profoundly with consumers for a powerful emotional experience and a positive ROI. The diversity of its team allows it to seamlessly navigate the North American, European, and Latin American markets. For more information about Migrante Content, visit www.migrantecontent.com
