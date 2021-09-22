LIFT Committee awards $2.25 million in funding for September: $11.5 million remains available for additional applicants

September LIFT recipients include: Airtonomy, a Grand Forks unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) company, was awarded $1 million for their push-button-easy drone inspection services and autonomous, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analysis. Checkable Medical, a Fargo-based company received $500,000 to further develop an end-to-end platform that allows consumers to test their symptoms at home and get a treatment plan without having to go to the doctor. Elinor Coatings, a company commercializing solutions for corrosion and surface protection, including chromate free primers for aluminum, steel, and multi-metal applications received $750,000 for product development and sales, including applied research and experimentation, operational testing, and working capital to hire employees. The North Dakota Department of Commerce works with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan fund. For more information, please visit The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that the Innovation Technology Loan Fund (LIFT) Committee awarded $2.25 million to three North Dakota businesses for the month of September. “We continue to see quality projects come before the LIFT Committee,” Commerce Head of Investments and Innovation Shayden Akason said. “There is still $11.5 million in LIFT funds to be awarded this biennium so I highly encourage companies to apply at business.nd.gov/lift/ Airtonomy, a Grand Forks unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) company, was awarded $1 million for their push-button-easy drone inspection services and autonomous, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analysis. Checkable Medical, a Fargo-based company received $500,000 to further develop an end-to-end platform that allows consumers to test their symptoms at home and get a treatment plan without having to go to the doctor. Elinor Coatings, a company commercializing solutions for corrosion and surface protection, including chromate free primers for aluminum, steel, and multi-metal applications received $750,000 for product development and sales, including applied research and experimentation, operational testing, and working capital to hire employees. The North Dakota Department of Commerce works with the Bank of North Dakota to manage and administer the loan fund. For more information, please visit business.nd.gov/lift/