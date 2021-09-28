Corin releases the CorinRegistry™; a cloud-based, clinical data analytics platform, powering the CorinConnect™ ecosystem

Corin: Connected Orthopaedic Insight CorinConnect: the smart way to operate

Corin delivers the cornerstone of their data science program, building clinical intelligence through integrated digital and robotic technologies

The CorinRegistry will allow us to develop patient specific treatment options that optimize outcomes across the wide spectrum of patient conditions that we see.” — Chris Plaskos, PhD, Corin’s VP of Global Clinical Innovation

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Group, a global orthopaedic technology company, announces the release of the CorinRegistry™ clinical data and analytics platform within their cloud-based CorinConnect™ digital ecosystem. CorinConnect integrates digital and robotic technologies throughout the episode of care, streamlining patient treatment and user experience for surgeons and healthcare providers. The CorinRegistry, Corin’s data science and analytics hub aims to build knowledge and predictive outcome models from longitudinal care data and Corin’s differentiated patient specific technologies, enabling surgeons to tailor treatment to each individual patient for optimal outcomes.

“Every patient is different, however, right now most patients in orthopaedics are treated the same. The combination of pre-, intra- and post-operative longitudinal data across a large population is invaluable in clinical research and for developing machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques in orthopaedics.” said Chris Plaskos, PhD, Corin’s VP of Global Clinical Innovation. “The CorinRegistry will allow us to develop patient specific treatment options that optimize outcomes across the wide spectrum of patient conditions that we see.”

The CorinRegistry includes the de-identification of all patient data collected throughout the CorinConnect technology suite, with patient privacy and data security at the forefront of this initiative.

“The CorinRegistry 1.0 release represents a significant step in our global initiative to build an intelligent predictive platform for joint arthroplasty.” said Jim Pierrepont, PhD, Chief Innovation Officer at Corin. “In designing these processes, full transparency with all stakeholders and compliance with all applicable national and international privacy laws and security standards including HIPAA, GDPR and ISO 27001, was a top priority for us. Our framework has been approved by independent human research and ethics boards and allows us to efficiently leverage large longitudinal datasets and predictive analytics to generate clinical insights and ultimately help surgeons better treat patients.”

This data stream is accessible through the CorinConnect dashboard for benchmarking, matched cohort analyses, and sharing clinical insights.

“We have developed a cloud-based technology platform that breaks down data silos and enables end-to-end analytics. Leveraging the power of Microsoft Azure’s software-as-a-service architecture, the CorinRegistry solution provides capabilities to manage data at scale while meeting security, compliance and interoperability requirements.” said Elani Hamman, Corin’s Director of Software Engineering.

In concert with the CorinRegistry release, Corin’s latest updates to the CorinConnect ecosystem include several new enhancements:

- Digital integration of OMNIBotics knee kinematics and ligament balance profiles across the full range of knee motion

- Surgeon cohort benchmarking

- Automated image transfer from imaging centers

CorinConnect embodies the ongoing digital transformation in orthopaedics, with analytical information readily available within the intuitive dashboard. By connecting and quantifying every stage of the arthroplasty experience, insights are provided for individual patients and the overall patient population alike. These insights aim to help support surgeons in helping patients return to a more physically active lifestyle, ultimately improving their overall wellbeing.

For more information about CorinConnect and the CorinRegistry, visit www.coringroup.com