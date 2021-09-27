Shalini Gupta & Associates, PA selects WipeOut Inc. for ensuring data security & compliance
WipeOut Inc. has been selected by Shalini Gupta & Associates, PA for delivering data security solutions by permanently erasing unused sensitive data
Safe upkeep of data & its destruction is paramount for maintaining client privacy. Our strategic collaboration with WipeOut Inc. will help us achieve these objectives.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WipeOut Inc., a leading software security solution provider, on Tuesday announced that it has been selected by Shalini Gupta & Associates, PA for delivering data security solutions by permanently erasing unused sensitive data leveraging its cutting-edge security platform.
— Rajiv Mahajan
Headquartered in Columbia, MD, Shalini Gupta & Associates, PA is a full-service accounting and business advisory firm with more than two decades of experience in providing tailor-made financial solutions to businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals.
WipeOut Inc. will ensure erasing business-sensitive data sitting on various devices including laptops, personal computers, cell phones, hard drives, servers, and other such digital equipment of Shalini Gupta & Associates, PA that is no longer in use. Such permanent removal of data will result in data privacy, confidentiality, and security of clients while mitigating any future threats of data leakage or breach from cyberattacks. This will also ensure compliance with data privacy regulations of various government agencies. The patented technology platform of WipeOut Inc. is powered by the secured algorithm for data destruction. Compliant with NIST (National Institute of Standards & Technology), US guidelines for keeping the computer safe, WipeOut Inc. has served clients across the spectrum over the years in keeping their businesses safe in the evolving security landscape.
“Data is a critical element for any financial services provider and its safe upkeep & destruction are paramount for maintaining client privacy. Our strategic collaboration with WipeOut Inc. will help us achieve these objectives. By ensuring permanent deletion of unwanted data across devices functioning in our network, our clients’ confidential data are immune from any tampering or emergent cyber threats. We look forward to making our system full-proof in security aspects apart from complying with multiple data security regulations,” said Rajiv Mahajan of Shalini Gupta & Associates, PA.
Commenting on the strategic collaboration, Chief Executive Officer of ITShastra, Sanjeev Dahiwadkar said, “Cybersecurity threats are on a rise worldwide with sophisticated attacks being orchestrated every day. This is not only resulting in losses for enterprises but also creating criminal liabilities in many instances. WipeOut Inc.’s solutions ensure that sensitive personal and business data don’t fall into wrong hands by completely erasing the unused data from multiple digital devices and networks. We are excited to collaborate with Shalini Gupta & Associates, PA on various cybersecurity aspects and look forward to enabling it for success.”
About WipeOut, Inc:
Based in Columbia, MD, the US company WipeOut Inc. is a leading software product company focused on secured data disposal that ensures cybersecurity. Its advanced security tool allows organizations to completely remove unused and unwanted business-sensitive data from multiple digital devices including laptops, personal computers, hard drives, cell phones, & servers. The patented technology tool, WipeOut Inc. is powered by a secured algorithm for data destruction. WipeOut© security tool operates as an electronic shredder by permanently erasing data, which is not recoverable once erased. As an intelligent platform that has been developed factoring data compliance regulations of several jurisdictions, it helps enterprises and individuals the much-needed protection from the data breach, mitigating the risks arising from cyber threats.
About Shalini Gupta & Associates, PA:
Shalini Gupta & Associates is a full-service accounting and business advisory firm in Columbia, MD. Our team, led by Shalini Gupta, CPA, and Rajiv Mahajan, CPA, has more than 40 years of combined experience in helping businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals by tailoring its services to meet their unique objectives and needs. The firm, which prides itself on being a paperless office, incorporates technology to maximize efficiency and client communications—providing state-of-the-art tools for clients to easily exchange vital information with us 24/7 from anywhere in the world.
