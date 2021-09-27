Shalini Gupta & Associates, PA selects WipeOut Inc. for ensuring data security & compliance

About

Based in Columbia, MD, the US company WipeOut Inc. is a leading software product company focused on secured data disposal that ensures cybersecurity. Its advanced security tool allows organizations to completely remove unused and unwanted business-sensitive data from multiple digital devices including laptops, personal computers, hard drives, cell phones, & servers. The patented technology tool, WipeOut Inc. is powered by a secured algorithm for data destruction. WipeOut© security tool operates as an electronic shredder by permanently erasing data, which is not recoverable once erased. As an intelligent platform that has been developed factoring data compliance regulations of several jurisdictions, it helps enterprises and individuals the much-needed protection from the data breach, mitigating the risks arising from cyber threats.

