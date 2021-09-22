Iowa Supreme Court Justices to Meet with Oskaloosa Area Students

On Thursday, September 23, and Friday, September 24, justices of the Iowa Supreme Court will meet with students from five Oskaloosa area schools to discuss the Iowa judicial system and the role of the courts in Iowa.

High School Visit Schedule

Thursday, September 23

2:40 pm Chief Justice Susan Christensen will visit Oskaloosa High School

Friday, September 24

8:15 am Justice Matthew McDermott will visit Colfax-Mingo High School 9:12 am Chief Justice Christensen will visit Grinnell Community High School 9:50 am Justice Thomas Waterman will visit Williamsburg Junior-Senior High School 10:00 am Justice Dana Oxley will visit William Penn University, Oskaloosa

In addition to the school visits, the supreme court will hold a special session of oral arguments in Oskaloosa on Thursday, September 23, at 7:00 pm, in the George Daily Community Auditorium at Oskaloosa High School, 1800 N. 3rd Street. The oral arguments are open to the public. A public reception with the justices in the auditorium lobby will follow the oral arguments.

Thursday, September 23, at 7:00 pm George Daily Community Auditorium Oskaloosa High School 1800 N. 3rd Street Oskaloosa, Iowa

The Iowa Supreme Court will hear attorneys argue in one case during the special session.

State of Iowa v. Khalen Richard Price-Williams, case no. 19–1857, from Polk County District Court.

Case summary: Khalen Williams appeals from his conviction and sentence for felon in possession of a firearm. Williams was a back seat passenger in a Lyft ride service vehicle when the driver was stopped for multiple traffic violations. Williams argues on appeal that the law enforcement officers lacked reasonable suspicion of criminal activity on his part or that he was armed and dangerous when they removed him from the vehicle and searched his person. Williams contends the trial court erred when it denied his motion to suppress evidence.

Attorney briefs for State of Iowa v. Khalen Richard Price-Williams are posted on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/iowa-courts/court-of-appeals/court-of-appeals-court-opinions/case/19-1857 .

A public reception with the supreme court justices in the auditorium lobby will follow the oral arguments. The court has been informed that the George Daily Community Auditorium will adhere to the current guidelines for indoor events set by the Center for Disease Control, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and its local Department of Public Health and recommend masks be worn by members of the audience. Based on these guidelines, the Auditorium will make informed decisions regarding the necessary safety procedures to be followed by patrons, presenters, performers, and staff. We appreciate your cooperation.

Note to Media: News media are invited to attend the oral arguments. Court rules apply regarding still camera, video camera, audio recording devices, and other electronic devices used during the oral arguments. Information on expanded media coverage is available on the Iowa Judicial Branch website at https://www.iowacourts.gov/newsroom/expanded-news-media-coverage/ .

The Iowa Court Rules regarding cameras and other electronic devices in courtrooms are on the Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/ACO/CourtRulesChapter/12-26-2017.25.pdf .