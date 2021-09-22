TRAFFIC ADVISORY: DC Bike Ride

On Saturday, September 25, 2021, the DC Bike Ride will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. through Saturday, September 25, 2021 to 5:00 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue, SW from 3 rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

3 rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from east crossover to 3rd Street, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Independence Avenue, SW from 3 rd Street to 14 th Street, SW

7 th Street, SW from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

D Street, SW from 7 th Street to 9 th Street, SW

14th Street, SW from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, SW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Friday, September 24,

2021 at 7:00 p.m. to Saturday, September 25, 2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue, SW from 3 rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

3 rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from east crossover to 3rd Street, NW

The following streets will be closed for public safety to vehicle traffic on Saturday, September 25,

2021 from approximately 6:30 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue, SW from 3 rd Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue, SW from 3 rd Street to 14 th Street, SW

7 th Street, SW from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

D Street, SW from 7 th Street to 9 th Street, SW

Independence Avenue, SW from 14 th Street to 23 rd Street, SW

Potomac River Freeway, SW from Ohio Drive, SW to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

E Street Expressway, NW from 22 nd Street to Potomac River Freeway, NW

Whitehurst Freeway, NW from K Street to M Street, NW

Rock Creek Parkway, NW from Virginia Avenue, NW to Ohio Drive, NW

Memorial Bridge from George Washington Parkway to 23 rd Street, SW

14 th Street Bridge from Virginia to Independence Avenue, SW

Ohio Drive, SW including all of Haines Point

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.