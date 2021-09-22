Submit Release
Post Session Report :: Wednesday, September 22, 2021

SB 552, PN 579 (Dush) – An Act amending the act of February 14, 2008 (P.L.6, No.3), known as the Right-to-Know Law, by adding a new section to the Right-To-Know law to allow agencies to petition the Office of Open Records for relief from a vexatious requestor. A vote of 34-15 was recorded.

SB 709, PN 1088 (Tomlinson) – Establishes the CMV (cytomegalovirus) Education and Newborn Screening Act, providing for CMV education and newborn screening. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 739, PN 1089 (Stefano) – An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for definitions and for assistance to fire companies and EMS companies. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

