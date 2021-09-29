Amatrium launches Materials Science Artificial Intelligence (AI) for researching new materials faster

Amatrium.com - Intellect behind discovery

WINCHESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amatrium, a tech start-up company from Massachusetts, has announced the launch of its one-of-a-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software as a Service (SaaS) for Materials Science research. For more details, check out their website: https://amatrium.com.

The company's latest software can facilitate researching and validating new materials at a rate up to five times faster than current processes. Their innovation has the potential to bring forward the next major technological breakthroughs a few years sooner than would otherwise occur.

From advancing space exploration to creating self-driving vehicles and drones to building taller and more adventurous architecture, materials science innovations are behind some of the most groundbreaking technological enhancements of our times.

Materials scientists and engineers think up the incredible and often sci-fi-like required properties of new materials. For example: "We need a metal to use for an engine capable of landing on Mars." Or, "We need a load-bearing material to build a mile-high skyscraper." How durable should it be? What temperatures should it be able to withstand? After formulating the right questions, professionals must spend years synthesizing relevant information to make it a reality.

Amatrium.com built the first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence software to relieve humans of such burdensome research. It replaces years of research and development with software that quickly narrows the search to the most-likely-to-succeed material compositions. By simply inputting the desired properties of the new material, users get an instant ‘recipe.’ The materials would still need to be produced based on this formula; but getting to the ‘recipe’ would already render the development process many times faster, and with a much greater likelihood of success.

This is just one of the many use cases for Amatrium's software. Material Selector, one of the company's products, allows users to select alternative materials instead of unavailable ones. For example, a construction project might need a special kind of aluminum not currently procurable. Amatrium's selector can consider another type of aluminum that is very similar in properties but outside the initial composition range. It can determine whether that type of aluminum would still be suitable for the project, given all the requirements. The selector can even provide a price range and look up suppliers.

Amatrium provides a software suite for technical enterprise, academia, and a broad array of use cases from space tech, to 3D printing and precision devices, to name a few. "We can hardly wait to have our technology in the hands of every materials scientist and engineer. The interest from many industries is very, very intense," comments Dr. Nhon Vo, founding investor and member of the Board. "We're still at the stage where we're starting to grasp what our technology is capable of, and it's so exciting!"

Amatrium's slogan is: Intellect behind discovery. "We want to be the enabler of innovation," says Dr. Vo. "Just as AWS enabled a generation of cloud innovation, Amatrium has the potential to supercharge materials-intensive industries and to push the boundaries of what is possible. We dream of helping humanity settle on Mars a few years sooner."

The company is rolling out early access to its software suite today. They are accepting applications from aspiring customers, especially those with interesting use cases. Applications can be submitted directly on the company's website at https://amatrium.com.

Amatrium has received significant backing from respected industry investors, including professor David Dunand (Northwestern University, MIT), Adam Loukus (MTU, Loukus Tech), Dmitry Shashkov (McKinsey, Hoenywell), Hai-Nam Nguyen (Paris-Saclay, JP Morgan), and the serial entrepreneur, Uldis Leiterts.

Download Amatrium Media Kit