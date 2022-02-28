Amatrium launches Patent Analysis, an AI-enabled & data-driven search engine for materials patents

An advanced materials patent search and analysis platform developed by Amatrium.com to help navigate the complex IP landscape in the materials industry.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amatrium Patent Analysis is extensive materials patents search software for inventors and intellectual property counsel in the materials industry. It helps users navigate a vast and complex IP landscape and develop business strategies for their IP portfolio. It accelerates the process of bringing innovations to the market and monetizing intellectual property by conducting comprehensive patent analyses in a matter of seconds.

Amatrium’s latest software suite features a user-friendly interface, data visualization, and downloadable reports retrieved from the extensive patent databases, either public or internal. Whether you are an inventor or an IP counsel in the materials industry, Patent Analysis helps you assess the patentability of inventions before investing in patent applications. On top of that, the insightful analysis gives you an idea about the patent landscape to identify available spaces for innovation.

“The Patent Analysis tool developed by Amatrium is a powerful tool that inventors, business and legal counsel can use to navigate the patent landscape,” said Steven Feldman, Partner, Hahn Loeser & Parks, LLP, one of the early customers of the product.

“One of the biggest challenges for materials companies is to navigate through what has already been invented to eliminate 'reinvention of the wheel’; Patent Analysis helps solve that problem for engineers and scientists in the industry,” said Dr. Nhon Vo, the founding investor of Amatrium.

For questions about Amatrium Patent Analysis or demo requests, please visit https://amatrium.com or contact the Amatrium team at hello@amatrium.com.

About Amatrium:

Amatrium, a technology company from Massachusetts, specializes in artificial intelligence and machine learning software for the materials industry. Amatrium has received significant backing from respected industry investors, including Professor David Dunand (Northwestern University, MIT), Adam Loukus (MTU, Loukus Tech), Dmitry Shashkov (McKinsey, Honeywell), Hai-Nam Nguyen (Paris-Saclay, JP Morgan), and the serial entrepreneur, Uldis Leiterts. For more details, check out the company website: https://amatrium.com.

